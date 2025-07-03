Singer Odumodublvck has joined football fans in mourning the tragic death of football great Diogo Jota and his brother

The two brothers lost their lives in a car accident, and the sports world was thrown into mourning following the devastating news

Fans of the singer joined him in paying heartfelt tributes to the footballer after his post, sharing some of Jota’s greatest feats and accomplishments

Nigerian singer and rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, has joined the sports world in mourning the death of football star Diogo Jota.

The footballer tragically died in a car accident along with his brother, Andre Silva, just a few days after Jota had gotten married to his wife.

The 28-year-old Portuguese striker was traveling with his younger brother, Andre, when their car veered off the road. The younger brother, Andre, is a player for Penafiel in Portugal’s 2nd League.

Reacting to the sad news, the music star, who is also a football enthusiast, shared a post on social media.

He expressed his sympathy for the footballer’s mother, wondering how she could cope with the loss of two sons. He exclaimed how tragic the news was, and his fans joined him in mourning.

Fans share details about Diogo Jota

Fans joined the music star, who recently was sighted singing gospel song in church, expressed their sorrow over the loss.

Some noted that the footballer had won the EPL, UEFA Nations League, and even celebrated his birthday within two months, yet tragically lost his life in such a way.

They prayed for the repose of his soul and asked that God comfort his family, especially his mother, during this trying time.

How fans reacted to Odumodublvck's post

Reactions have trailed the post Odumodublvck made about the late footballer and his brother. Here are comments below:

@nony_chillz commented:

"It really sad,bro won EPL, UEFA nations league, got married, has his birthday celebration all in a space of 2months,still died."

@taritatosky shared:

"May God comfort Jota's family during this difficult time. NA watin we no wish our enemies be this O only Jesus can save."

@big_oluwapelumi_dc commented:

"Vanity upon vanity.This is tragic."

@omotodun_digital_hub wrote:

"It will be too much for her to handle. I pray God console her and grant peace to her two sons."

@iamizikade commented:

"So sad."

@karinabecky400 shared:

"This is so very painful mahnn, two siblings gone in one day, may their gentle souls rest in peace."

