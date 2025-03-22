The Coalition for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged FCT Minister Wike and Rivers State Governor Fubara to resolve their differences and sign a new peace agreement

The group criticised both leaders for prioritising personal interests over public welfare, warning that Nigerians would hold them accountable if they failed to act

The CDD also called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to establish a mediation committee to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Rivers state

Abuja, FCT - The Coalition for Democracy and Development (CDD) has issued a stern warning to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, urging them to set aside their differences and sign a new peace pact within 90 days.

Legit.ng reports that the political turmoil in Rivers state has intensified, leading to President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Fubara and other elected officials.

Despite a previous peace agreement signed in December 2023, tensions between Wike and Fubara have persisted.

Rivers crisis: CDD condemns leadership failure

In a statement signed by Dr George Ifure, the CDD condemned both leaders for prioritising personal interests over public welfare.

The organisation described the prolonged crisis as a "failure of leadership" and warned that Nigerians would hold Wike and Fubara accountable if they did not take immediate steps to resolve their differences.

"We call on Wike and Governor Fubara to put aside their differences and work towards signing a new peace pact within the next 90 days. We urge them to prioritize the interests of the people and find a lasting solution to the crisis," the statement added.

"We warn Wike and Fubara that Nigerians are ready to hold them responsible if they fail to sign a peace pact within the stipulated timeframe."

Rivers: CDD calls for mediation and intervention

The CDD also called on President Tinubu and the National Assembly to establish a mediation committee composed of eminent Nigerians to facilitate a resolution.

The organisation stressed that the Rivers state crisis presents a crucial test for Tinubu’s leadership.

"We urge President Bola Tinubu to make history with the way he handles the Rivers State crisis. This is a pivotal moment that requires bold and visionary leadership," the statement added.

Rivers crisis: CDD appeals for democratic resolution

Emphasising the need for peace, the CDD urged all stakeholders to work towards a democratic resolution that would restore governance and stability in Rivers state.

"We implore him to focus on the welfare and interests of the Nigerian people, to listen to their voices, and to work towards a peaceful and democratic resolution that will restore democratic governance in Rivers state," the group stated.

Emergency rule in Rivers: Nigerians in Diaspora react

In another report, the Nigerians in Diaspora Association (NDA-USA) condemned President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

The group criticised the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state assembly, warning that the move threatens democratic institutions.

It demanded the immediate reversal of the decision and announced plans for protests in major US cities to pressure the federal government.

