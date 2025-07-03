Bright Osayi-Samuel was due to join Besiktas on a three-year contract as the club already set the player's medical plans

The deal collapsed in the final stages as reports claimed the player's father and agent demanded an extra fee

Besiktas have now moved on away from the deal, and the club's president will re-open negotiations only on their terms

The potential transfer of Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel to Besiktas has taken an ugly turn as the club set a new condition in order to reopen negotiations.

It was gathered that the Super Eagles defender, who is currently a free agent after his Fenerbahce contract expired, was close to joining the Istanbul giants when negotiations collapsed at the last moment.

The proposed deal fell apart due to an unexpected wage increase, reportedly demanded by the player's father, which derailed the agreement despite finalised travel and medical plans.

Osayi-Samuel, who claimed to be unaware of the altered terms, has since reached out to the club, expressing regret and a desire to restart talks.

However, the president of the club, Serdal Adali, remains unimpressed by the whole scenario after an agreement had been reached.

Besiktas set new condition for Osayi-Samuel

Sporx reports that Besiktas have no intention of reinstating the original €1.9 million-per-year, three-year contract.

Instead, the club now insist that Osayi-Samuel accept a reduced salary, as the only condition to resume negotiations.

Unwilling to compromise easily, the Turkish outfit have already turned their attention to alternatives, including free agent Kyle Walker-Peters, formerly of Southampton, and ex-Wolves defender Nelson Semedo.

Meanwhile, English club Birmingham City have entered the race with an offer, but their proposal, which is below €1 million, falls short of Osayi-Samuel’s expectations and is unlikely to sway him.

With options dwindling, the Nigerian international is faced with a critical juncture in his professional football career.

His dream move to a top club hangs in the balance, especially as Besiktas are demanding revised financial terms.

The club remain interested in the star, but negotiations will only be on their conditions.

For Osayi-Samuel, the decision is clear: lower his demands or risk missing out on a major career move, Soccernet added. He said:

"My dad acted without my knowledge and canceled the transfer. Let’s discuss again."

He was close to signing a three-year deal with the club worth €1.9million (about ₦3.5billion) per season, including a €1m signing-on bonus, after leaving Fenerbahce.

Turkish pundit hails Osayi-Samuel

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Turkish football expert Ahmet Cakar has told Fenerbahce to work on keeping the Nigerian defender amid interest from rival Galatasaray, hailing him as the best right-back in the league. He said:

“In my opinion, he is the best right back in the league right now. If he were Turkish, he would play as a bench player in the National Team. Sallai played as Galatasaray's right back in the last match. Osayi Samuel is 3-4 times more productive than Sallai as a right back.”

