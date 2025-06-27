Governor converts May salary to loan, orders immediate June payment

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has approved the conversion of civil servants’ May 2025 salary into a soft loan, repayable over three months, to ease post-Eid financial hardship

The move aims to support workers grappling with expenses incurred during the Sallah festivities

Additionally, the governor ordered the immediate payment of June salaries for all state and local government employees, including pensioners

In a bid to cushion the financial aftermath of Eid-el-Adha, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has approved the conversion of the advanced May 2025 salary into a soft loan, repayable in three monthly instalments.

According to a statement released on Friday by the governor’s Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, the measure was designed to alleviate post-festive financial pressure commonly experienced by civil servants.

Governor Aliyu explained that the initiative stemmed from his administration’s awareness of the economic burden civil servants often face during major religious celebrations.

“I am aware that many of our workers are still facing financial challenges due to the expenses incurred during the Sallah festivities,” he said. “This measure is intended to support them by easing immediate financial strain, allowing for repayment in three convenient monthly deductions.”

He expressed optimism that the move would significantly improve the welfare of civil servants and their dependents.

Immediate June salary payment ordered

Further underscoring his administration’s support for the public workforce, Governor Aliyu directed the immediate disbursement of June 2025 salaries to all state and local government employees, including staff of the Local Government Education Authorities and pensioners.

The payments are slated to begin from Monday, June 30.

Aliyu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to revitalising the civil service and enhancing service delivery.

He called on workers to respond in kind by demonstrating greater dedication, punctuality, and discipline in their duties.

The governor also extended appreciation to the people of Sokoto for their unwavering support, pledging to continue delivering tangible dividends of democracy.

