Governor Dapo Abiodun introduced a weekly day off and N10,000 transport allowance for Ogun State civil servants

The measure aims to alleviate rising fuel prices and improve living standards for workers

Essential duty staff are exempt from the weekly day-off, but will receive the transport allowance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Abeokuta, Ogun State – Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved a weekly day off and a N10,000 monthly transport allowance for Ogun State civil servants.

The governor explained that the gesture is for three months, beginning from April to June, 2026.

The Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, said the measures were introduced to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices

Onasanya added that it is also to assist the attendant increase in transportation costs and cost of living.

As reported by The Punch, Onasanya made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

According to Onasanya, the intervention is to provide relief for workers while also improving productivity.

“Towards providing succour to the teeming workforce of Ogun State in light of the hike in the pump price of fuel in the country and its attendant impact on the cost of transportation and general standard of living, Gov Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved one day off duty in a week for workers in the state.

“This is in addition to the payment of ₦10,000.00 special transport allowance as palliatives for three months commencing from April, 2026.”

He, however, noted that workers on essential duties, including medical personnel, judicial staff, teachers, security personnel, and heads of departments, would be exempted from the weekly day-off arrangement.

The Head of Service added that the workers on essential duties would benefit from the transport allowance.

Nigerian governor approves ₦10,000 allowance for workers

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde approved ₦10,000 monthly transportation allowance for civil servants working for the Oyo State government

Makinde announced that the allowance will take effect from April 2026 to ease rising transportation costs.

The state Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Kayode Martins, highlights petrol prices driving the need for financial relief for workers.

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Nigerian governor approves N5,000 allowance for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Gombe government, led by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, approved the payment of an additional N5,000 allowance to all staff under the LGAs and LG Education Authorities in the state.

The Head of Civil Service confirmed this after a meeting attended by labour leaders and senior government officials in Gombe state.

An official memo signed by Jibrin Yusuf confirmed that the increment would be captured and reflected in the payroll by July 2025.

Source: Legit.ng