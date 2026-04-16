Former INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega made an urgent appeal to political actors to avoid ahead of the 2027 elections

Jega warned against placing personal ambition above national interest while stressing integrity and credible leadership in governance

Federal University Dutse Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahmad Muhammed Gumel urged Nigerians to embrace unity and patriotism as stakeholders discussed national development challenges at the conference

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has called on political actors to avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

Furthermore, the former INEC chairman advised that all should focus on policies as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Former INEC Chairman Breaks Silence Amid 2027 Tension

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Jega made the appeal while speaking at the 2nd International Conference organised by the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Federal University Dutse (FUD), where he emphasised the need for credible leadership and responsible political engagement.

Jega: Democracy must be driven by integrity

Delivering a lecture titled “Challenges of Nation Building in the 21st Century,” the former INEC boss, represented by Dr Basiru Musa Makarfi, warned against placing personal ambition above national interest, Nigerian Tribune reported.

“As we approach another electoral cycle, politicians must abandon the ‘do-or-die’ approach and commit to democratic ideals. Elections should not be a battleground, but a process for choosing leaders of character and proven capacity.

“Nigerians must also rise to the occasion by electing credible candidates individuals with integrity, accountability, and a demonstrable commitment to public service. Leadership is a trust, and those entrusted with it must prioritise the welfare of the people,” he said.

He stressed that sustainable governance depends on honesty, transparency, adherence to the rule of law, and the ability of leaders to unite diverse interests for national progress.

University urges unity and national responsibility

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Dutse, Professor Ahmad Muhammed Gumel, represented by the University Librarian, Ahmed Mohammed, commended the lecture and described it as timely given the country’s political climate, Vanguard reported

He urged Nigerians to strengthen unity and patriotism, noting that collective responsibility remains essential for sustainable national development.

Former INEC Chairman Breaks Silence Amid 2027 Tension

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The conference brought together scholars, security officials, traditional leaders and civil society actors to examine obstacles to nation-building, including corruption, weak institutions, insecurity and governance gaps, as well as the effects of globalisation.

The event also featured the conferment of awards on notable Nigerians recognised for their contributions to national development. Among the recipients were former Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai (rtd); former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba; and former Minister of Education, Ruqayyatu Ahmed Rufa’i, alongside other awardees.

Shariah council denies spiritual moves on Amupitan

Legit.ng previously reported that the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has refuted reports alleging that it instructed Muslims to pray for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Josh Amupitan.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, the council described the claims as inaccurate and deceptive, insisting that it never issued such a directive.

The council dismissed suggestions that it had threatened that elections would not take place unless the INEC chairman was removed, distancing itself from the narrative entirely.

Source: Legit.ng