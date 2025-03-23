In Owerri, Imo State, Kojo Motors has established a plant for converting gasoline-powered vehicles to compressed natural gas

This initiative has received praise from the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) for their cooperation

NADDC is teaching professionals the know-how, talents, and competencies needed to safely and effectively convert cars to run on compressed natural gas

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Kojo Motors, has set up a facility in Owerri, Imo State, for the conversion of gasoline-powered automobiles to compressed natural gas (CNG), a more cheaper alternative to fuel

About 60 technicians will be receiving hands-on training in converting vehicles to run on CNG. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has commended this project for their collaboration, ThisDay reported.

Joseph Oluwemimo Osanipin, the Director General of the NADDC, praised Kojo Motors at the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Empowerment and Awareness Summit 2025, which had as its theme "Building a Youth-Based Nation through Cleaner Energy."

According to Osanipin, the summit's goal is to raise public awareness and sensitization regarding safety, standards, and regulations regarding the use of CNG as a superior alternative energy source for mobility.

According to him, NADDC is giving technicians the know-how, abilities, and competencies needed to safely and effectively convert cars to run on compressed natural gas.

“As part of the CNG Conversion programme, 60 technicians will be receiving hands-on training in converting vehicles to run on CNG which would run for 5 days from the March 17 to March 21, 2025.”

Osanipin emphasized how crucial it is to use approved conversion kits and specialized workshops in order to guarantee process safety.

“The cylinders used in CNG vehicles are fortified, making them safer than traditional vehicle fuel tanks,” he explained.

The Minister of Industry's envoy, Professor Anoka Njan, also spoke at the event and commended the NADDC and Kojo Motors' efforts, saying the ministry fully supports the program as part of larger efforts to empower young people and ease issues in the auto industry.

Speaking at the summit on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodinma, Commissioner for Youth Development and Talent Dr. Emeka Mandela emphasized the enormous potential of CNG in reducing Nigeria's transportation problems and boosting the country's economy.

“CNG offers a safer, cleaner, and cheaper alternative to the hardships many face in the country,” Dr. Madela said.

The event was a major step in NADDC's ongoing efforts to transform Nigeria's automotive industry, making it more sustainable while creating new opportunities for skilled technicians and local communities.

The governor's administration is collaborating with NADDC and automotive industry bodies to set up conversion workshops and CNG refilling stations throughout Imo State, ensuring that the state plays a key role in this important shift toward greener energy solutions.

Chinedu Oguegbu, Managing Director of OMAA, the car brand pushing the gasoline-to-CNG Conversion project, emphasized the financial advantages of using CNG in place of gasoline during his presentation.

These financial benefits include fuel cost reductions of up to 60% when compared to more polluting options like petrol and diesel. It is healthier, cleaner, and more ecologically friendly, with knocks and carbon emissions reduced by up to 90%.

