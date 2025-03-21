A former councilor from Ifon Orolu has reportedly been killed as boundary disputes between Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun state escalate

Both communities have accused each other of initiating the fresh attacks, with several houses razed and properties destroyed during the violent clashes

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, in reaction, issued a fresh directive to security agencies in the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Osogbo, Osun state - A former councilor from Ifon Orolu in Osun state identified simply as Azeez has been reportedly killed as the boundary disputes involving Ifon and Ilobu communities resurged.

Osun crisis: Ex-councilor killed in fresh clash

Security agencies have been urged to intervene as Osun crisis worsens. Image for illustration purposes.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, details of how the deceased met his death remain unknown but a resident of Ifon, who pleaded anonymity for fear of attack, disclosed that Azeez was confirmed dead at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, on Friday morning, March 21.

As reported by The Punch, during the bloody clashes involving the communities, several houses were reportedly razed.

Media aide to Olufon of Ifon, Yusuf Adekunle, confirmed the incident, and accused Ilobu community of sponsoring the attack.

Reacting, the Otun Jagun of Ilobu, Adegoke Ogunsola, dismissed the allegation and said Ifon people launched attacks on the residents of the town, during which many people were injured.

Commenting further, Adekunle said:

“The deceased is Hon Azeez, ex-councillor. Ilobu people have made several attempts to attack us, and we reported to security operatives on different occasions. From the 13th to the 20th of this month, we’ve written petitions to the governor and also the security agencies.

“All of a sudden, in the middle of the night yesterday around 11 o’clock, we started hearing sporadic gunshots again. They started burning our people’s houses.

“As I am speaking with you I can’t ascertain the number of our people they have killed already and I can’t even say this is the number of the houses they have destroyed they threw a woman inside her house and set the house on fire.

“They affected areas like Akinponroro, Odo Oje, and all those border areas in our community. They even burnt government-owned primary health care in Akinponroro area.”

Osun crisis: Governor Adeleke reacts

Governor Adeleke takes action as Osun crisis worsens leading to death of ex-councillor and destruction of properties.

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the attack, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, has directed immediate security operations to restore peace between Ifon and Ilobu communities.

He urged the peace committee to revive the peace deal.

In a statement signed by this spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke, who decried the politicisation of the crisis, tasked the task force and other security agencies to go after the ring leaders and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke issued a fresh directive to the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors in Osun state.

Adeleke directed the newly elected council officials to stay away from their respective secretariats.

The governor urged the newly elected LG official to avoid the council secretariats until the judiciary resolves the situation.

