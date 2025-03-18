Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, met with the service chiefs led by the chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa.

As reported by Channels Television, the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun; the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and the director-general (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi; were also present at the meeting.

Tinubu meets with Nigeria's security bosses in Aso Rock.

The meeting was held at the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja.

The president of the senate, Godswill Akpabio; and the leader of the majority, Opeyemi Bamidele; later joined the meeting held in the office of the president.

The speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and his deputy, Ben Kalu were also spotted at the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting was not made known as of press time but it may not be unconnected to the security situation in the country.

Nigeria's security challenges and Tinubu's efforts

Nigeria in recent times has recorded unprecedented security challenges such as Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) attacks, militancy, armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, Fulani-herders farmers clashes, cultism among other social vices.

Bandits routinely loot villages and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom in northwest and north-central Nigeria, where the violence has displaced about one million people, according to the United Nations (UN).

Authorities have seemed powerless to stop the near-daily attacks, piling pressure on President Tinubu.

Meanwhile, a new armed group called Lakurawa is attacking villages in remote corners of northwestern Nigeria and across the border in Niger, posing new threats to two countries that already suffer from protracted conflict involving several other groups, including insurgents.

In November 2024, the Nigerian army openly acknowledged, for the first time, the existence of Lakurawa and said its members were operating from headquarters in the country’s Sokoto and Kebbi states. The NSA, Ribadu, warned the 'new' terrorists that their days are numbered if they do not desist from acts of terrorism.

Ribadu, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Comptroller General of Customs Conference in Abuja, boasted that nobody dares President Tinubu and gets away with it.

Insisting that the terrorist group have come at the wrong time when the Tinubu is in power, the NSA vowed that they will be kicked out of Nigeria.

