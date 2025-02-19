APC LG chairmen, councillors resume in 14 Osun councils

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Osun state - Local chairmen and councillors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resumed in about 14 LGA secretariats in Osun state.

The council chairmen and councilors were elected during the October 15, 2022 LG election.

Security operatives present around LGA secretariats as APC chairmen and councillors resume in Osun state. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

As reported by The Punch, many APC members and supporters accompanied the chairmen and councilors as they resumed at Ede South, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ilesa East, Ilesa West local government secretariats.

Former Special Adviser to the governor on education, Jamiu Olawumi, confirmed the development.

Olawumi added that APC chairmen have also resumed at Boripe, Oriade, Obokun, Ejigbo, Iwo, and Ayedire local government secretariat.

Olawumi also said no incidence of violence has been recorded as security operatives and DSS officers are all present around the secretariat.

He commended Governor Ademola Adeleke, however, added that it is not enough.

“Security was top-notch. Members of the police tactical team, an armed squad of civil defence, and DSS are all present around the secretariat. We commend Governor Adeleke, but that is not enough.”

Olawumi said thugs and militants should be taken away from the towns, stating that cultists should not be encourage to kill the Osun people.

“It is dawn on them that the judgment is enforceable. The governor should make an attempt to see the President, Chief of Staff to the President or the IGP. He should do that much for us so that the vision of developing Osun within his current tenure will be achieved.

“Our chairmen and councillors are ready to work with him, though they are different tiers of government,”

Legit.ng also reported that Remi Abbas, one of the reinstated council chairmen in Osun state, was killed while on the move to enforce the Court of Appeal judgment.

Abbas, the chairman of the Irewole local government area in Osun, was one of the victims of numerous attacks across the councils in the state.

The reinstated APC chairmen attempted to resume on February 17, 2025, after the Court of Appeal judgement but were resisted by PDP officials.

PDP members who died in gun battle with APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke ordered that all local government secretariats in the state should be locked and security agencies should take over.

Governor Adeleke also announced that four members of the PDP died in the clash and many others were reportedly injured.

Public affairs analyst, Oladotun Hassan, blamed age-long hatred between APC and PDP for the state's crisis.

