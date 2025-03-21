The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) confirmed that at least 10 people died, over 30 were injured in a tanker explosion at Karu Bridge along the Abuja–Keffi Expressway

President Bola Tinubu has directed a thorough investigation into the incident and ordered security agencies to enhance road safety monitoring

Survivors described horrifying scenes of trapped victims, while residents criticized delayed emergency response

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has confirmed that at least 10 people lost their lives in a devastating tanker explosion at Karu Bridge, along the Abuja–Keffi Expressway, on Wednesday evening, March 19.

The tragic incident, which resulted in multiple accidents and extensive property damage, has prompted President Bola Tinubu to order a thorough investigation into its cause.

Meanwhile, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized the incident, attributing it to the alleged deterioration of national infrastructure under the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

FEMD confirms casualties

Mark Nyam, Head of Forecasting, Response, and Mitigation at FEMD, confirmed that eight bodies were taken to Karu Hospital Morgue, while Asokoro District Hospital and National Hospital each received one body.

Over 30 individuals sustained varying degrees of burns and have been referred to medical facilities, including Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre Keffi, and Cedarcrest Hospital Abuja for urgent treatment.

“No fewer than 10 vehicles were completely burned in the incident,” Nyam added.

Tinubu orders investigation

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, revealed that President Tinubu has directed a full investigation into the tragedy and ordered priority treatment for the injured.

“The President has instructed security agencies, especially those involved in road safety, to ensure stricter traffic monitoring at the capital city's entry and exit points,” Onanuga stated.

President Tinubu also extended condolences to the victims' families, praying for the repose of the departed souls and divine comfort for the bereaved.

Eyewitnesses recount harrowing scenes

Survivors and eyewitnesses described the explosion as a nightmare. Many narrated horrifying moments of trapped victims struggling to escape the raging flames, Vangguard reported.

“It was like a scene from hell. People were screaming and banging on their car windows, begging for help, but the fire was too intense,” said Aisha Ibrahim, a resident of Karu.

John Eze, another witness, recounted the final moments of a trapped victim:

“I saw a man trying to break his windshield to escape, but the fire caught up with him. He was burned alive right before our eyes. God have mercy.”

A local resident, Pastor Ukanwa Reminjus, whose house is close to the scene, described the impact of the explosion:

“Each blast shook the walls of my building. There were more than 10 explosions, and each one felt like a bomb blast.”

Delayed emergency response sparks outrage

Many residents criticized the delayed arrival of emergency responders, stating that crucial lives could have been saved if help had come sooner.

“For over 45 minutes, there was no single fire truck. We had to use buckets of sand and water, but it was in vain. This country has failed us,” lamented Yusuf Abubakar, a commercial driver who narrowly escaped the inferno.

Another resident, Joy Okonkwo, decried the slow emergency response: “By the time they came, all that was left were charred remains. How can a country be like this? Where is our government?”

Call for accountability and better road safety measures

Following the explosion, calls for government accountability and better regulation of tanker drivers have intensified.

“This is not the first time we are witnessing such an incident in Nigeria. These reckless tanker drivers must be regulated, and our roads must be safer,” said Chief Emeka Nwosu, a local trader.

James Nwachukwu, another resident, criticized truck drivers’ recklessness:

“Many of them drive as if they have no regard for human life. They know their brakes are faulty, yet they speed like there’s no tomorrow. The government must take action before more people die.”

Janet Albert, who was present at the scene, dismissed reports downplaying the number of casualties:

“I saw it with my own eyes. Many people died. The reports saying six people died are false. Many vehicles were destroyed, and people were trapped inside.”

Police confirm death toll and property damage

The FCT Command has also confirmed multiple casualties and extensive vehicle damage.

According to Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, “A distress call was received by Karu Division reporting a horrifying scene. A trailer, heavily loaded with cement and approaching Nyanya Bridge from AYA, lost control and crashed into stationary vehicles trapped in traffic. The impact engulfed 14 vehicles in a raging inferno.”

As investigations continue, affected families, residents, and civil society organizations are calling for justice, improved emergency response systems, and stricter safety regulations to prevent similar tragedies in the future, Punch reported.

Jigawa: 105 died in fuel tanker explosion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a devastating petrol tanker explosion occurred in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, resulting in the loss of at least 105 lives. The tragedy struck at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night near Khadija University.

According to Shiisu Adam, the Jigawa State Police Command's public relations officer, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Kano to Nguru town in Yobe State. The tanker exploded, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

