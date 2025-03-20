The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has called for a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of a fire accident in Abuja on Wednesday, March 19

Legit.ng reports that the incident involved a cement-laden trailer and it claimed people's lives at Karu Bridge—along the ever-busy Abuja-Keffi Expressway

Legit.ng gathered that the tragedy became worse due to the involvement of a CNG-powered heavy-duty truck

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential CNG Initiative has said it is "deeply saddened" by the tragic accident on the Karu Bridge between Kugbo and Nyanya in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Legit.ng had reported how a gas explosion occurred on Karu bridge in Abuja, on Wednesday night, March 18.

According to News Central TV, six people were confirmed dead and several vehicles got trapped in the Abuja accident.

Reacting to the incident via a signed statement hours after the tragedy, PCNG Initiative said the management's hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected.

The PCNGI also called for a thorough investigation.

It said:

"While initial reports suggest the involvement of a Bi-Fueled Petrol Tanker, we urge the public to await the outcome of a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

"Preliminary accounts indicate a possible brake system failure leading to the explosion of the petrol storage tank, but it is crucial to avoid speculation until all facts are established."

Furthermore, the PCNG Initiative stressed that it remains committed to promoting the safe and sustainable use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative.

The PCNG Initiative's statement added:

"We commend the swift response of the emergency responders, including FEMA, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who are on the ground working tirelessly to rescue victims and manage the situation."

Police confirm six dead in Abuja explosion

Police authorities on Thursday, March 20, confirmed that six persons have died and 14 cars burnt following an explosion at Karu bridge.

Channels Television noted the police's confirmation.

A statement by Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, partly reads:

"Six victims were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital, but tragically, they were confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty. Their remains have been deposited at Karu General Hospital Morgue."

Legit.ng reports that deadly tanker accidents are common in Nigeria, which lacks an efficient railway system to transport cargo.

The latest accident revived questions about the implementation of safety measures and traffic regulations in the country.

Jigawa: How 105 died in fuel tanker explosion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a devastating petrol tanker explosion occurred in Majiya town, Taura local government area of Jigawa state, resulting in the loss of at least 105 lives.

According to Shi'isu Lawan Adam, the Jigawa state police command's public relations officer, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Kano to Nguru town in Yobe state. The tanker exploded, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng