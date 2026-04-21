President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named Dr. Fatima Suleiman Zuntu as the new Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), effective April 16, 2026

The appointment was confirmed in a statement released on April 20 by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Dr. Zuntu will oversee Nigeria’s biosafety framework, ensuring safe practices in biotechnology and the handling of genetically modified organisms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr. Fatima Suleiman Zuntu as the new Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), effective April 16, 2026.

The announcement was made on April 20 in a press statement signed by Chris Ugwuegbulam, Head of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Tinubu appoints Fatima Zuntu as NBMA Director-General to strengthen Nigeria’s biosafety regulation. Photo credit: drfatima84/officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Dr. Zuntu will now lead the agency responsible for regulating modern biotechnology and ensuring the safe handling, transfer, and use of genetically modified organisms in Nigeria.

Here are seven important things to know about her career and background:

1. Experienced resident doctor

Since January 2021, Dr. Zuntu has served as a Resident Doctor at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital (BDTH). Her five years of hands-on medical practice highlight her strong clinical background and commitment to patient care.

2. Public health advocate and founder

She is the founder of the Suleiman Zuntu Foundation, established in January 2020. Based in Abuja, the foundation reflects her dedication to public health and community service, focusing on improving healthcare access and awareness.

3. Leadership role at NNPC HMO

Between October 2019 and December 2020, Dr. Zuntu worked as Team Lead for the provider network at NNPC HMO. She coordinated provider audits, contracting, and training nationwide. She developed a model that simplified issue resolution between providers and the HMO.

4. Medical officer at the Central Bank of Nigeria

From May 2018 to March 2019, she served as a Medical Officer at the Central Bank of Nigeria. She provided primary healthcare services, prescribed treatments, and improved patient record management systems. She created systems and controls to enhance patient records management.

5. Early career at National Hospital Abuja

Her medical journey began as a House Officer at National Hospital Abuja between January 2017 and January 2018. She assisted in surgeries, mentored medical students, and promoted health education. She educated and mentored more than 15 medical students.

6. Strong academic background

Dr. Zuntu holds a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of South Wales (2018–2020). She also earned her Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the University of Maiduguri in 2016.

7. Trusted to lead NBMA

Her diverse experience in clinical practice, public health, and healthcare management makes her well-positioned to lead NBMA. With Nigeria’s growing biotechnology sector, her appointment signals a focus on safety, regulation, and innovation.

Dr. Fatima Suleiman Zuntu’s appointment is a significant step for Nigeria’s biosafety sector. Her blend of medical expertise, public health advocacy, and leadership experience may prove crucial in ensuring safe biotechnology practices across the country.

NBMA under Zuntu ensures safe handling of genetically modified organisms in Nigeria. Photo credit: @drfatima84

Source: Twitter

Tinubu announces fresh appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the appointment of Fatima Suleiman Zuntu to become the new Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA).

Zuntu will be serving in her new position for a period of four years, and her appointment was effective from Thursday, April 16, 2026, which is in line with the provisions of Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency, 2015.

Source: Legit.ng