A truck exploded near Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway on Wednesday night, March 19, 2025

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck lost control before the explosion, causing panic among residents and commuters in the area

Firefighters have arrived at the scene, where several vehicles and their occupants are feared trapped, with the number of casualties still unconfirmed

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Tragedy struck on Wednesday night, March 19, 2025, around the Karu bridge area of the nation’s capital, Abuja, as a fuel-laden truck exploded.

Tension in Nigeria's capital Abuja as fuel tanker explodes near Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway leaving many feared dead. Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Fuel tanker explodes in Abuja

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the truck lost control around the Karu bridge, an area between Kugbo and Nyanya on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway.

As reported by Vanguard, they said some cars were trapped in the incident with their occupants unable to escape.

Vanguard also reported that several residents of the area called its correspondent up till about 7.50 pm, seeking ways of reaching the relevant emergency services.

Video of the incident surfaces

Video emerges as a fuel tanker explodes near Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in Nigeria's capital. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NTA News confirmed the development and disclosed that firefighters had arrived at the scene of the incident.

NTA shared a video and wrote:

"Tanker Explodes at Abuja-keffi Expressway close to Karu bridge Number of casualties Uncertain as Fire Fighters arrive the scene."

As of the time of filling this report, the number of casualties remained unconfirmed.

See the video below:

Oyo: Two people die in tanker explosion

This happened after two people, including a tanker driver and his motor boy, died in a fiery explosion around Gabster Mega Petrol Station, Orita Challenge, Ibadan, at about 5 am on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Firefighters and security agencies quickly contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby shops and residential areas.

Oyo state authorities confirmed the incident was under control, as investigations continue to determine the cause of the explosion.

Fire accidents: FG bans 60,000-litre fuel tankers

Meanwhile, the federal government had earlier taken action on the issue of fuel tanker accidents, which have led to the loss of lives and property.

Announcing the new directive, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), said it was adopting a phased approach which commenced with the ban on 60,000-litre fuel tankers and higher volumes.

The regulator gave the date for implementation and hinted that more bans would happen before the end of 2025.

Fuel tanker explodes in Niger state

In related news, a fuel tanker exploded at Kusogbogi in Agaie local government area (LGA) of Niger state.

According to reports, the incident happened at the boundary between the Agaie and Lapai LGAs of the state.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker fell and caught fire in its attempt to overtake another truck. No lives were lost in that accident.

Source: Legit.ng