The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMPDRA) has explained the cause behind the explosion of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tanker in Abuja.

The incident, which occurred along the Karu bridge in Abuja, FCT route, has sparked concerns about the safety of CNG use in Nigeria.

Ogbugo Ukoha, the Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure who led a team from the NMPDRA to the accident site for a comprehensive investigation said that preliminary findings suggest that the explosion was triggered by brake failure in a CNG-powered truck that was transporting cement at the time of the incident.

The message shared on Facebook reads:

"The Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha led a team from the Authority to site of the accident that occurred along Karu-Nyanya-Mararaba way on a fact finding mission.

"The accident happened due to Brake failure of a CNG powered truck transporting cement. The Authority and other relevant stakeholders are working together to ensure a reduction of Truck-in-Transit incidents."

PCNGI advises Nigerians

Also, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, the Chief Executive & Program Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI), inspected the scene of the accident.

Thus was stated in a statement signed by Kenechukwu Chukwu, Technical Assistant, Stakeholder Management and Public Engagement, he commiserated with the victims of the accident and their relatives and called for more safety awareness and adherence to safety protocols at accident scenes.

Oluwagbemi call was made for stricter monitoring of articulated trucks to ensure brake safety and compliance with maintenance requirements.

The statement also emphasised the need for a robust licensing regime for commercial drivers, incorporating both safety and emergency evacuation training.

Part of the statement added:

"Further preliminary findings from yesterday and its appeal for patience as authorities investigate the root cause of the accident, PCNGi reaffirms the inherent safety of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles.

"PCNGI urges all stakeholders to support the establishment of a well-monitored gas vehicle ecosystem through the proposed launch of the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS).

"To this end, PCNGi remains committed to ensuring the safety of road users in Nigeria while advocating for alternative energy sources that are more affordable, safer, and reliable for the nation’s economic growth.

