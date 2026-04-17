The German Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos have issued new visa appointment booking guidelines for Nigerian applicants

Applicants have been advised to use only the official system, book early, and avoid third-party payment scams

The embassy emphasised correct visa category selection and timely cancellation of unused appointment slots

The German Embassy in Abuja and the German Consulate General in Lagos have released new guidelines to help Nigerians avoid delays when booking visa appointments.

Embassy explains how Nigerians can avoid stress during Germany visa booking process. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON, picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made on Friday, April 17, through their official X (formerly Twitter) accounts, alongside a short video explaining the correct steps for applicants.

In the message, shared via a video banner, the embassy advised applicants planning to travel to Germany to book appointments early and warned that available slots fill up quickly. The embassy noted that early planning helps reduce stress and delays in the visa process.

It also reminded applicants to use only the official online booking system, that appointments are not handled through phone calls or email requests.

The embassy further stated that each applicant must book a separate slot, including children, and warned that the appointment booking process is completely free of charge. Applicants were also advised to be cautious of anyone requesting payment.

Other key instructions the embassy announced include selecting the correct visa category during booking, as choosing the wrong category may lead to processing issues.

The embassy also encouraged applicants who are unable to attend their appointments to cancel in advance using the link in their confirmation email, so that the slot can be made available to others.

See the full guide in the X post below

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German embassy shares simple steps Nigerians should follow before booking a visa appointment. Photo: picture alliance / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Legit.ng