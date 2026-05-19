Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi loses APC re-election bid to Adekunle Adegoke with 13,138 votes

Francis Fadahunsi secures Osun East APC ticket with a landslide victory in primary election

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi wins Osun West APC nomination, polling 30,568 votes against closest rival

The Senator representing Osun Central, Olubiyi Fadeyi, has lost his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fadeyi was defeated during the party’s senatorial primary by legal practitioner, Adekunle Adegoke (SAN), in a closely watched contest that drew significant attention within the party.

Osun Central Senator Loses APC Re-Election Ticket as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Adegoke secures decisive victory

Results announced by the chairman of the Osun APC Primary Election Committee, Bayo Ayo, showed that Adegoke polled 26,655 votes to emerge winner of the primary, Vanguard reported

Fadeyi, the incumbent senator, secured 13,138 votes in the exercise.

“Adegoke polled 26,655 votes to emerge victorious, while Fadeyi received 13,138 votes,” Ayo stated while announcing the results.

Other aspirants in the race included Yomi Ogunwale, who scored 2,925 votes, Akintunde Adegboye with 342 votes, and Olu Fakeye, who polled 67 votes.

Fadahunsi wins Osun East ticket

In Osun East Senatorial District, current senator Francis Fadahunsi clinched the APC ticket for the 2027 election after recording a landslide victory in the primary, Punch reported.

Fadahunsi, who currently chairs the Senate Committee on Industry, was first elected into the Senate in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before retaining his seat in 2023.

The senator later defected to the APC in 2025 alongside four other PDP lawmakers.

According to the committee chairman, Fadahunsi defeated his challengers comfortably in the primary election.

“Fadahunsi scored 23,593 votes to defeat his opponents, Mr Famurewa Isreal and Mr Thomas Ogungbangbe, who got 472 and 806 votes respectively,” Ayo said.

Ogunbiyi emerges in Osun West

In the Osun West Senatorial primary, businessman and insurance executive, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, emerged as the APC candidate after polling 30,568 votes.

His closest rival, Gafar Akintayo, secured 1,215 votes, while Peter Ogundeji, who had earlier withdrawn from the race, received 14 votes.

APC calls for calm after primaries

Following the conclusion of the primaries, the Osun State chapter of the APC commended party members and aspirants for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

In a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, the APC urged supporters and aspirants to avoid inflammatory comments capable of causing division within the party.

The party also encouraged dissatisfied aspirants to explore constitutional channels for addressing grievances.

“There’s no winner and no vanquished in this sportsmanlike NASS primary election as our party and the entire people of the state were the overall winners of the elections,” the statement partly read.

The APC further praised the spirit of sportsmanship displayed during the exercise, insisting that all party members must unite behind the eventual candidates ahead of the 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng