The federal government has announced measures to impose monetary penalties on owners of unoccupied buildings

Minister of Housing and Urban Development said property owners who do not lease or sell their vacant buildings may face higher ground rent costs

He opined that the government's stance signals a shift to stricter housing regulations that will solve Nigeria's problems with affordability and housing quality

In an attempt to address Nigeria's housing shortage, the federal government has declared plans to levy financial fines on building owners without occupants.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, disclosed that property owners who do not lease or sell their unoccupied buildings may be subject to increased ground rent fees.

“If we claim there is a housing deficit while so many buildings remain unoccupied, then something is wrong.

“We can’t force anyone to lease or sell, but we can make it financially inconvenient to hold onto empty properties. For instance, if you refuse to rent out a house worth N5 million annually, but the government imposes a N3 million ground rent, you’ll be more inclined to lease it rather than bear the high cost.”

In order to implement this strategy, Dangiwa disclosed that the ministry is now undertaking a statewide census of vacant structures, which the minister stated would be finished shortly.

He claims that legal professionals are examining the most effective way to carry out these policies without violating property rights.

He added that the government is taking tough measures against contractors who are doing poor-quality work on the housing projects in Renewed Hope City.

The minister disclosed that some contractors have been taking shortcuts and utilizing subpar materials in the hopes of fixing flaws when plastering.

“We have received reports of substandard construction, and we will not tolerate it. Any contractor found guilty will face sanctions, including contract termination,” he warned.

In order to guarantee compliance, Dangiwa pointed out that the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has reinforced its oversight framework, with liaison offices in each of the 36 states manned by professionals like as architects, quantity surveyors, and builders.

He remained confident that the government's firm stand marks a change to more stringent housing laws that will address Nigeria's affordability and housing quality issues.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) led by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has kicked off a demolition exercise in Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, targeting 50 illegally constructed duplexes and bungalows.

Mukhtar Galadima, director of the Department of Development Control, led the operation on Thursday, October 17, emphasizing that land grabbers erected these structures without necessary approvals.

Galadima clarified that the southwest area of Sabon Lugbe falls within the Phase 5 District of the Federal Capital City (FCC). He warned that the department would crack down on land grabbers and advised potential buyers to verify property legitimacy before purchasing.

Dangote set to build new HQ

Legit.ng reported that the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, has declared his intention to relocate his industrial empire's headquarters to Lagos' Eko Atlantic City, solidifying the area's rise to prominence as the country's financial centre.

Dangote spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for FirstBank's new environmentally friendly headquarters.

He applauded the bank's ambitious endeavour and made a reference to his own move.

