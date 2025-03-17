President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms are making waves across Nigeria, with a particular focus on tax restructuring.

His policies, aimed at revitalizing the economy, ensuring fairness in taxation, and boosting investor confidence, are gaining recognition.

President Bola Tinubu's government is reshaping Nigeria's economy Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

Despite criticism from some quarters, supporters argue that these reforms will pave the way for sustainable economic growth.

When President Tinubu took office in 2023, he inherited a struggling economy. However, instead of maintaining ineffective policies, he took bold steps to restructure Nigeria’s financial landscape.

One of his major achievements is the introduction of the Tax Reform Bills, aimed at simplifying the tax system, reducing the burden on workers, and creating a fairer economic structure.

Key Tax Reforms and Their Impact

A significant aspect of Tinubu’s reforms is the exemption of workers earning a minimum wage from personal income tax. This move is expected to provide much-needed relief to low-income earners.

In addition, the VAT rate, which was initially proposed to increase to 12.5%, remains at 7.5%, reducing inflationary pressure on Nigerians.

Small businesses are also set to benefit. The tax exemption threshold for small enterprises has been raised from ₦25 million to ₦50 million in annual turnover, allowing more businesses to grow without excessive taxation. Additionally, corporate income tax for larger companies has been reduced from 30% to 25%, encouraging investment and job creation.

Arabinrin Aderonke, a tax analyst, highlights the significance of these measures: “These reforms show the Renewed Hope Agenda’s commitment to a tax system that is fair, simple, and good for business.”

Addressing Labour Concerns

Despite the benefits, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, has called for the withdrawal of the Tax Reform Bill. His opposition has sparked debates on whether his concerns are valid or based on misconceptions.

Analysts argue that the reforms prioritise workers’ welfare by lowering personal income tax burdens and making essential goods more affordable through VAT exemptions.

Aderonke questions Ajaero’s stance: “Has there been adequate consultation with unions, economic experts, and workers who stand to gain the most? The bill prioritizes affordability and financial relief for low- and middle-income earners.”

Strengthening State Economies and Business Growth

One of the standout features of the reform is the revised VAT revenue-sharing formula, which allocates 60% of VAT proceeds to the states where goods and services are consumed. This move is expected to empower state governments with more resources to invest in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Moreover, the introduction of the Office of Tax Ombud ensures that tax disputes are resolved efficiently, protecting businesses from arbitrary assessments.

A Renewed Hope for Economic Growth

Supporters argue that President Tinubu’s reforms lay the foundation for a more sustainable economy. By making taxation fairer and business-friendly, the policies aim to boost investor confidence, create jobs, and drive national development.

Aderonke concludes: “President Tinubu is building the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. His leadership is focused on economic stability, innovation, and fairness for all.”

As the Senate prepares to approve the Tax Reform Bills, Nigerians are watching closely. If implemented effectively, these reforms could mark the beginning of a new era of economic stability and prosperity for the country.

Lawmakers approve Tax Reform Bill

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Federal House of Representatives has finally adopted the Committee on Finance report on the Tax Reform Bills.

The lawmakers considered the recommendations clause-by-clause after the committee chairman, James Falake, moved the motion.

Section 146 of the Nigeria Tax Bill had proposed a phased increment of the Value-Added Tax (VAT) from the current 7.5 percent, first to 12.5% in 2026, and finally to 15% by 2030.

