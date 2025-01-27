Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto state has approved the commencement of the payment of N70,000 new minimum wage to civil servants

A statement by the government said civil servants will get the new minimum wage starting with their January salaries

The statement said the payment would cover the state civil servants and local government staff across Sokoto state

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Governor Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto on Sunday, January 26, approved the payment of the new minimum wage of N70,000 for the state's public servants.

In a statement he personally signed, shared on X (formerly Twitter) and seen by Legit.ng, Governor Sokoto disclosed that the implementation of the new minimum wage will take effect immediately, starting, Monday, January 27.

He said:

"We have made provisions for this new salary structure to cover both state civil servants and their colleagues at the local government area councils throughout the state.

"This approval aligns with the new national minimum wage set by the federal government and fulfils the promise I made as the governor of this state."

In light of this decision, Governor Sokoto encouraged civil servants to "reciprocate this thoughtful gesture by diligently fulfilling their responsibilities."

Furthermore, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated that his administration remains committed to being worker-friendly "through the prompt and consistent payment of salaries, which will be processed from the 19th to the 22nd of every month."

Some stakeholders were delighted with the development and shared their happiness on social media.

Unpaid gratuities: Sokoto okays N500m

Meanwhile, Governor Sokoto has allocated N500 million to address the backlog of unpaid gratuities.

In his update on Sunday, January 26, Governor Sokoto added that his administration "will also provide an additional N300 million monthly to pay those who have retired from 2023 to the present."

The Sokoto governor said:

"I want to reiterate that our administration has allocated N500 million to address the backlog of unpaid gratuities.

"We will also provide an additional N300 million monthly to pay those who have retired from 2023 to the present."

Makinde pays Oyo workers new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state government paid N12 billion to the state government workers to reflect the new minimum wage.

The Oyo state commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, who disclosed this in a statement, said the amount paid was a fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Seyi Makinde that the payment of the N80,000 minimum wage for the state workers would commence in January 2025.

Employees on Grade Levels I to VI now receive an additional N50,000, while those on Grade Level 17 have seen their salaries increase by over N180,000.

