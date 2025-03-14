Tragedy as Woman Allegedly Kills Co-Wife with Boiling Water in Jigawa, Police React
- A family in Jigawa state has been thrown into mourning following the death of a 30-year-old housewife
- Reports disclosed that Rukayyah Amadu, allegedly killed her 30-year-old co-wife, Asiyah Amadu, by pouring hot water on her after a dispute in Buju village, Dutse LGA, Jigawa state
- The Jigawa state police command spokesperson, SP Shi’isu Adam, confirmed the incident and shared the Force's next action
Tragedy struck in Jigawa state as a 20-year-old woman identified simply as Rukayyah Amadu, allegedly killed her 30-year-old co-wife named Asiyah Amadu.
Woman allegedly kills co-wife following misunderstanding
The Jigawa state police command arrested the suspect and disclosed that she poured hot water on her co-wife, which led to her death.
The command’s public relations officer, SP Shi’isu Adam, confirmed this incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, March 13, in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.
He noted that the incident occurred on February 24, 2025, at Buju village, Dutse local government area, following a misunderstanding between the two women.
“Asiyah Amadu sustained severe burns and was rushed to Dutse General Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead on March 4, 2025, at about 0900hrs,” said the police statement.
Police react as Jigawa woman kills co-wife
As reported by The Punch, the police arrested Rukayyah Amadu, who allegedly confessed to the crime, and was transferred her case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation.
Confirming the above development, SP Adam added;
“During interrogation, Rukayyah confessed to the crime. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.
Man flees after stabbing wife to death
In another similar development, Legit.ng reported that a man identified simply as Oju fled, after allegedly stabbing his 36-year-old wife, Josephine Isaac, to death.
The deceased’s younger sister, Blessing Isaac, reported the tragic incident to the police in the Agbure community, Ogun state.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, narrated how the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
