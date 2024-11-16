Muhammed Lawal recounts the tragic loss of his wife, Fiona, after a routine caesarean section at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital

Muhammed Lawal has recounted the harrowing details of the tragic death of his wife, Fiona, following a surgery at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

Lawal, who had been married to Fiona for seven years, revealed that the surgery, which initially started as a routine caesarean section, ended in unimaginable loss.

Lawal tells his tragic story:

Lawal revealed his harrowing experience in a Lagos hospital in an interview with The Punch.

“I am from Imo State, and I married my wife, Fiona, seven years ago. We have three children: two boys and one girl,” said Lawal.

Fiona, 35, was scheduled for a caesarean section on October 29, 2024, to give birth to their son.

However, after the delivery, Lawal was shocked to learn that the doctors had removed her fibroid without prior consent.

"They asked me to buy a container to take the fibroid home. That’s when the problems began.

“I asked them, ‘Who authorised the removal of the fibroid?’ I was concerned because I had lost family members to complications from similar surgeries.”

What followed was a series of events that spiralled out of control.

Lawal was informed that Fiona’s condition had worsened after the fibroid removal, and she was rushed back into surgery.

“They told me she was bleeding internally, and that they had to remove her womb. I wasn’t consulted. If I had been informed earlier, I would have told them not to remove the womb. We already had three children," Lawal shared.

Despite his frantic efforts to provide blood for his wife, the situation deteriorated. Lawal was told Fiona’s life-threatening condition could only be managed by changing the blood type from O-negative to O-positive.

Heartbreaking loss and legal ramifications

After several hours of unsuccessful resuscitation attempts, Fiona was declared dead.

“I was there, watching everything, and I couldn’t put it into words. How do you describe such a feeling? This wasn’t just someone I met; this was my wife,” Lawal said, choking back tears.

Lawal, who had no prior dealings with the hospital, mentioned that the staff's response to Fiona’s death was lacklustre.

"They didn’t reach out to us. I had to go to them to request the medical report. They only started showing sympathy after I visited them," he said.

While the hospital’s negligence remains a raw wound for Lawal, his primary concern is the future of his three children.

Hear him:

“Right now, my priority is raising my children. I don’t know if I can afford the legal battle, but I want to raise awareness. People need to know what happened, and I want this to stop.”

Lawal calls for justice

Lawal is determined to seek justice, despite the immense financial and emotional challenges.

He plans to explore legal avenues, hoping to find a lawyer who can take his case on a pro bono basis.

His message to the public and authorities is clear:

“My wife’s death didn’t have to happen. We need to ensure that no other family suffers the same fate.”

