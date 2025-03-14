A 42-year-old housewife, Maman Zainab, collapsed and died during a Ramadan tafsir at a mosque in Gawu, Abaji Area Council of the FCT on March 11, 2025

A 42-year-old housewife, identified as Maman Zainab, reportedly collapsed during the Ramadan tafsir at a mosque in Gawu, Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A resident of Gawu, identified as Ismail Bala, confirmed the incident on Thursday, March 13.

As reported by Daily Trust, he disclosed that the incident occurred on Tuesday, March 11, around 11:23 am while she was attending tafsir along with other women at a mosque in the area.

According to Bala, the deceased left home hale and hearty along with three of her neighbours to attend the tafsir, which often holds during the Ramadan.

Bala added that she was about to stand up and leave the mosque, when she collapsed.

He noted that efforts to save her life proved abortive as she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, leaving the community in shock.

The witness said:

“The woman joined her neighbours to attend a Ramadan Tafseer just opposite her house when she collapsed inside the mosque and was taken to hospital at Gawu Babangida.

‘’Unfortunately, she gave up upon arriving at the hospital.”

Doctor speaks on cause of Muslim woman's death

He said the doctor, who carried out some observations on the woman, attributed her death to high blood pressure.

Bala said her remains had been buried according to the Islamic rites.

Ramadan: Categories of Muslims exempted from fasting

Meanwhile, Ramadan fasting is compulsory for all Muslims who are healthy and old enough to observe it when it comes.

However, the Quran exempted two people from fasting, according to AbdulRafiu Busari, an Islamic scholar who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview.

The Islamic scholar noted that the exempted persons are to repay their fasting once they regain their feat because Ramadan is a debt for every Muslim who witnessed it.

