There are conflicting reports on the outcome of the Governorship primary of the Lagos State chapter of the African Democratic Congress with many stating that former Labour Party Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes – Vivour lost out.

While the party has not come out to state clearly what transpired or who won officially, the former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has taken to X to dispute the claims of his loss.

Source: Legit.ng