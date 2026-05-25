Confusion as ADC as Different Aspirants Reportedly Emerge as Winners in Lagos Guber Primary
There are conflicting reports on the outcome of the Governorship primary of the Lagos State chapter of the African Democratic Congress with many stating that former Labour Party Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes – Vivour lost out.
While the party has not come out to state clearly what transpired or who won officially, the former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has taken to X to dispute the claims of his loss.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944