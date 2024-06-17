A tragedy has struck in Ondo state as an aged woman who was set ablaze by her 45 years old daughter had died

The spokesperson for the Ondo state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the tragic incident

The victim, aged 86, was said to have also sustained burns from her head to her toes during the incident and passed away at the hospital where she was receiving treatment

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The 86-year-old woman, Iya Biodun, who was set ablaze by her daughter over a witchcraft allegation in Ondo state, is dead.

Ondo police confirmed the aged woman's death. Image of police IG for illustration. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

An emerging report on Monday, January 17, confirmed that the Octogenarian gave up the ghost at the Ondo Trauma Centre.

As reported by The Nation, Iya Biodun suffered severe burns after her daughter, Abiodun, poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Why did Abiodun set her mother ablaze?

Legit.ng reported that Abiodun committed the act because a pastor informed her that her aged mother was responsible for her predicament.

As reported by Channels TV, an eyewitness, Sola Oladele, disclosed that the suspect came to her mother’s house on Friday morning, June 14, and called her out before setting her on fire.

The suspect had said:

“I called my mother out of the house around 5 a.m. and set her ablaze because I heard, that she’s behind my problems.”

Ondo Police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Pregnant woman arrested for murder in Rivers

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant woman, Blessing Godday, was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman, Mrs Imeran Idema.

According to the Rivers state police command, Blessing killed the woman following an argument that ensued over a bunch of plantains she allegedly stole in the Adada community in the Abua/Odual local government area of the state.

Though the incident occurred on January 28, 2003, the police arrested Blessing on Friday, February 2, 2024. The suspect, during a confession to the policemen at the homicide section of the command's criminal investigations department, said she only retaliated.

Source: Legit.ng