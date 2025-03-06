A man identified simply as Oju has fled after allegedly stabbing his 36-year-old wife, Josephine Isaac, to death

The deceased’s younger sister, Blessing Isaac, reported the tragic incident to the police in the Agbure community, Ogun state

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, narrated how the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, March 6, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ogun state - A man identified simply as Oju has reportedly stabbed his 36-year-old wife, Josephine Isaac, to death during a violent altercation in Ogun state.

The tragic incident occurred in the Agbure community, Ogun Waterside local government area of the southwest state.

Man stabs wife to death during altercation in Ogun state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, said the suspect, who hails from Calabar, Cross River State, is fled the scene after killing his wife.

According to The Punch, Odutola made this known in a statement on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The Police spokesperson said the deceased’s younger sister, Blessing Isaac, disclosed that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 1 am on the same day.

Isaac reported the case at the Abigi Divisional Police Headquarters around 9:30 am.

Odutola explained the suspect allegedly stabbed Josephine multiple times in the neck and chest with a knife.

She said this happened after the quarrel between the couple escalated into physical violence.

“Upon realizing the severity of her injuries and seeing her bleeding profusely, the suspect fled the scene, abandoning her,”

The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel after she was rushed to Ibiade General Hospital.

Odutola said detectives from the Abigi Division recovered potential exhibits from the crime scene.

She further stated that the detectives moved the victim’s body to the mortuary for an autopsy.

The Police PRO said the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

Odutola said a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing suspect, assuring that he will be brought to justice.

The Police urged residents with any useful information regarding his whereabouts of the suspect to come forward.

Legit.ng also reported that a businessman, Alhaji Nuru Isah, was arrested for allegedly beating his 24-year-old wife, Wasila Abdullahi, to death.

The suspect beat his second wife to death over Ramadan food in the Fadamam Mada area in Bauchi state.

The state Police spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Wakili, narrated how the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Nigerian man ‘kills’ wife 8 months after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in the Upper Mission Extension area of Benin City in Edo state as a businessman killed his wife.

Kelvin Izekor allegedly killed his wife after hitting his 38-year-old wife Success Izekor with a cutlass on the head.

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the suspect was rescued from an angry mob who wanted to lynch the husband.

