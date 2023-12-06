A Nigerian man, David Olubunmi Abodunde, who joined his wife in the United Kingdom has been arrested for killing her

Olubunmi was arrested after the police met him at the residence of his late wife, lying lifeless on the floor of her living room

The late Taiwo Owoeye Abodunde, a nurse had reported the husband to the police the previous day about being assaulted

Suffolk, United Kingdom - A 47-year-old Nigerian man, David Olubunmi Abodunde, has been arrested by the police for killing his wife, Taiwo Owoeye Abodunde, a nurse and mother of three in Suffolk, United Kingdom.

The lifeless body of Taiwo was discovered lying on the floor of her living room by Suffolk Police, The Nation.

The police had invited Taiwo’s residence as a follow-up to a previous report of assault made against her estranged husband

According to the police, the visit was “a pre-arranged meeting to gather evidence about the assault allegations made against Olubunni Abodunde on November 27 by Taiwo, which led to his arrest.”

Upon entering the residence, they discovered her unresponsive on the living room floor and despite prompt medical attention, paramedics declared Taiwo dead at the scene.

Taiwo’s husband was found inside the residence and subsequently arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The deceased, On Monday 27th November 2023, had reported to the police a day before her death, about an assault on her by her husband and a further assault from 15th August 2023.

Olubunmi was released from police custody at 6:20 pm the same day with bail conditions.

The Police Bail conditions imposed were: Not to go to 239 Exning Road, Newmarket, CB9 0AY. Not to contact Taiwo Abodunde directly or indirectly except via a third party to arrange child contact.

It was the following day that Taiwo was found dead in her residence with her husband as against the bail condition.

The late Taiwo and her estranged husband, Olubunmi Abodunde, have three male children David 16, Daniel 14 and Jetemi 11.

Olubunmi, a self-declared engineer migrated to the United Kingdom in November 2022 with the three children to join his wife of 17 years.

Their marriage was said to have disintegrated over controlling behaviour, domestic violence, allegations of infidelity and distrust.

Adekunle Owoeye, the twin brother to the late Taiwo, said Olubunmi became verbally violent, kept throwing fists and calling the wife unprintable names

