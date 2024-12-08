A young lady has expressed her pain on social media after losing her cousin who was a mother of three children

According to the lady, the woman died at the hospital after refusing blood transfusions due to religious reasons

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking post stormed the comments section to react to it

A devastating loss has shaken the internet after a young lady shared her grief over the passing of her cousin.

The cousin, a mother of three young children, tragically lost her life at the hospital due to her refusal to accept life-saving blood transfusions.

Woman dies after refusing blood transfusion

The heartbreaking news was shared on X by @mrszanga, who narrated the circumstances surrounding her cousin's untimely death.

According to her, her cousin had insisted not to get the transfusion, stating that her religious belief prohibited blood transfusions.

Despite the medical risks, she adhered to her faith's teachings, ultimately leading to her tragic demise.

MrsZanga tweeted:

"My cousin died this morning, leaving behind 3 kids. The youngest is 4yo. What killed her? She refused blood transfusions because she’s a Jehovah’s Witness."

Reactions as lady dies after refusing transfusion

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the sad post.

Beaubobritton said:

"I had the same thing happen when I worked in the ER on night shift. A woman was literally bleeding out and I asked one of my female nurse buddies to go in and chat her, woman to woman, and she eventually got the patient to accept a transfusion of 3 units which saves her life."

DivaBerry said:

"Sorry for your loss. I don’t pity but the kids she left behind. God will guide them and keep them, they will be alright if the uncles and aunties are good people to fend for them."

Andi Squirrel said:

"Belief in “God” and “prayers” is THE problem here. The last thing they need is more “God” and “prayers.” Her belief in “God” and “prayers” is what killed her."

Michael Tapp added:

"I had surgery a couple years ago and I refused a blood transfusion if necessary because they couldn’t tell me whether the blood was from an unvaccinated person or a vaccinated person. I took the lesser of two evils and chose not to get a transfusion if necessary. Here I am still I’m lucky."

See the post below:

