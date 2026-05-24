The US Embassy in Nigeria will close on May 25 for Memorial Day observance

Nigerians express mixed emotions over the embassy's closure and its implications

Public reactions highlight frustrations with governance while honouring US military sacrifices

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced the closure of its Abuja office and Consulate General in Lagos on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The US embassy said the closure is in observance of Memorial Day.

It is a U.S. federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May in honor of U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in the service of their country.

This was disclosed in a post shared by the US Mission in Nigeria X handle @USinNigeria on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day - a U.S. federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May in honor of U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in service of their country.”

What is the US Embassy in Nigeria?

The US Embassy in Nigeria serves as the diplomatic mission of the United States to the country. It is located in Abuja, the capital city, while the Consulate General operates in Lagos, serving as a key centre for visa services and consular assistance.

The embassy plays a significant role in fostering US-Nigeria relations, focusing on areas such as trade, cultural exchange, security cooperation, and development support. It also provides services to US citizens in Nigeria, ensuring their welfare and addressing their needs.

Through its activities, the embassy supports collaboration and mutual understanding between the two nations by facilitating exchange in various sectors.

Nigerians react as US closes Abuja, Lagos offices

@Youthinprocess

We pack the embassy gate daily, chasing visas to escape a system we refuse to fix, but we forget why their country works. They honor the sacrifice that built their nation. Meanwhile, we survive a broken Nigeria by adapting instead of demanding accountability. When we treat basic governance like a luxury and reward recycled leadership with compliance, why are we shocked that our only dream is to leave? Our silence at the polls pays for this exit.

@Manseey

We are celebrating Eid on Wednesday, too. You might consider extending your holiday to Wednesday as well.

@FakoyedePeter

God bless the United States of America, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

US Embassy closes Abuja, Lagos offices

Recall that the United States Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos were closed for Workers' Day on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The closure of the US Embassy offices in Nigeria. Workers' recognised contributions to national development and their dedication.

The American embassy's mission includes advancing U.S. interests and protecting American citizens in Nigeria.

US Embassy closes offices in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the US Embassy in Nigeria closed its offices on April 18 and April 21 to observe Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Visa processing and routine appointments will be unavailable during this period, with operations resuming after the Easter weekend.

In its tradition, the embassy has advised individuals with urgent travel needs to plan accordingly and check official communication channels for updates.

Source: Legit.ng