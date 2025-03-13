A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to Zone 9 Headquarters in Umuahia, Abia State capital, has reportedly collapsed and died while eating within the command premises

The officer reportedly returned from an investigative operation before deciding to eat but began behaving strangely and collapsed moments later

The Abia state police command, particularly Zone 9 Headquarters, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to the Zone 9 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) reportedly slumped and died on Thursday, March 13, while having a meal at an eatery within the command premises in Umuahia, Abia state.

DSP slumps, dies at police command in Umuahia

According to reports making the rounds on Thursday, sources revealed that the officer had just returned from an investigative operation with his team and decided to eat before resuming his duties.

However, he reportedly began behaving strangely while eating and collapsed moments later.

As reported by The Nation, his colleagues rushed him to the police clinic at the Central Police Station on Bende Road, Umuahia North Local Government Area, but found no medical personnel on duty.

He was then transferred to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Umuahia, where he was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, his body has been deposited at the FMC morgue.

Command reacts

As of the time of filing this report, the Abia state police command and the Zone 9 Headquarters in Umuahia, are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Nigerians react as police officer dies

@nifoej tweeted:

"Ah, Jesu gba wa oo."

@Godsowninterior tweeted:

"Maybe he was hypertensive."

