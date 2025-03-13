JUST IN: Policeman Reportedly Slumps, Dies While Eating at Force Command in Umuahia
- A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to Zone 9 Headquarters in Umuahia, Abia State capital, has reportedly collapsed and died while eating within the command premises
- The officer reportedly returned from an investigative operation before deciding to eat but began behaving strangely and collapsed moments later
- The Abia state police command, particularly Zone 9 Headquarters, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to the Zone 9 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) reportedly slumped and died on Thursday, March 13, while having a meal at an eatery within the command premises in Umuahia, Abia state.
DSP slumps, dies at police command in Umuahia
According to reports making the rounds on Thursday, sources revealed that the officer had just returned from an investigative operation with his team and decided to eat before resuming his duties.
However, he reportedly began behaving strangely while eating and collapsed moments later.
As reported by The Nation, his colleagues rushed him to the police clinic at the Central Police Station on Bende Road, Umuahia North Local Government Area, but found no medical personnel on duty.
He was then transferred to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Umuahia, where he was confirmed dead.
Meanwhile, his body has been deposited at the FMC morgue.
Command reacts
As of the time of filing this report, the Abia state police command and the Zone 9 Headquarters in Umuahia, are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.
Nigerians react as police officer dies
Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;
@nifoej tweeted:
"Ah, Jesu gba wa oo."
@Godsowninterior tweeted:
"Maybe he was hypertensive."
Read more on death of police officers:
- Police thrown into mourning as DPO slumps, dies in Lagos office
- Breaking: Akwa Ibom CP Waheed Ayilara is dead, details emerge
- IGP Egbetokun mourns as former commissioner of police dies
- EFCC takes action as officer slumps, dies mysteriously in Lagos
- Former commissioner of police dies
Deputy commissioner of police slumps, dies
In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force was thrown into mourning as a top officer was found dead in his office.
DCP Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the deceased reportedly slumped and died shortly after entering his office at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, without showing any signs of ailment.
The leadership of the NPF is yet to release an official report on the troubling development.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.