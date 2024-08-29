Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, has passed on at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Ayilara underwent prostate cancer surgery on Wednesday before he died in the early hours of Thursday, August 29.

According to The Nation, sources close to the family disclosed this to the newspaper house.

” We are very sad to inform you that our friend, brother, and family, the Commissioner of Police for Akwa Ibom State, Waheed Ayilara is dead,”

