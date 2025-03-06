Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two Pakistanis kidnappers in the Ikeja area of the state

19-year-old Roman Gull and 28-year-old Aftab Ahmad were arrested for kidnapping 48-year-old fellow Pakistani

The state police spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, narrated how the suspects lured the victims from his base in Kano to Lagos state

Ikeja, Lagos state - Two Pakistanis, 19-year-old Roman Gull and 28-year-old Aftab Ahmad, who allegedly specialise in kidnapping people for ransom have been arrested by the police in Lagos state.

The suspects were arrested after a distress call was received at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

The state police spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect were about to kidnap a 48-year-old Pakistani in the Ikeja area of the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, Hundeyin made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Hundeyin disclosed the anticrime patrol of the Division rescued the victim from the suspects.

He added that the Police arrested two of the captors – both Pakistanis while five other Pakistanis escaped.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations revealed that suspects and five others lured the victim to Lagos from his base in Kano under the pretext that they had a job for him as a chef.

“The suspects booked the victim’s flight to Lagos and lodged him in a hotel on February 28, 2025.

“The next day, the seven suspects visited the victim, overpowered him, tied his hands and legs, and sent a message to his boss in Kano to pay the sum of N50 million ransom for his release or else he would be killed. The boss paid N1 million three days later to buy time and thereafter alerted the police.”

The police recovered a grey coloured Toyota Camry salon car, the victim’s $2,000 cash, three ATM cards, green card, driver’s license, and NIN slip from the suspects.

The police spokesperson said the rescued victim is in good condition and has established contact with his family.

Hundeyin said the police are making effort to arrest the fleeing suspects and arraign them in court on conclusion of investigation into the case.

