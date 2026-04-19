The 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a girl who wants her phone changed has been made public

The girl's older brother shared her UTME result on X (formerly Twitter) as he expressed pride in his sister for her performance

Mixed reactions have trailed his sister's JAMB result, with many netizens urging him to get the young girl another phone

A man named Nonso has proudly showcased his younger sister's 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on X (formerly Twitter).

His sister, Chisimdi, appears to be a science student due to the subject combination in her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result.

A man displays his younger sister's 2026 UTME result. Stock photos of a man and a young girl for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Filadendron, Nini, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

Man's sister's 2026 UTME result

"My sister jamb results are out. Proud of my girl," a proud Nonso tweeted on April 19.

He followed up the tweet with a screenshot of his chat with his sister, where she informed him about her UTME result and also reminded him about his promise to change her phone should she score above 260.

Chisimidi, in the chat, stated that she preferred an iPhone 11.

"Took after my smartness I guess," Nonso remarked as he showcased his sister's result.

From the result screenshot, Chisimdi scored 70 in English language, 67 in biology, 60 in physics and 93 in chemistry, which brought her aggregate score to 290.

A man showcases his sister's 2026 UTME result on X. Photo Credit: @nonsowtf

Source: Twitter

See his sister's UTME result below:

UTME 2026: People react to sister's result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the girl's UTME result below:

@oluwamanuel88 said:

"She passed because of the phone, not because she wants admission."

@empireMcMahon said:

"You no go buy her the phone ke??

"Nonso better fullfil Ur promises oo."

@YOUNG_HUZTLER said:

"God! 93 in chemistry.

"Lol buy her 13 pro so nobody fit dey gaslight am for school."

@dshuwifvg said:

"U get luck say 11 don come down.

"Sha buy her 128gb cus who dey use 64gb and who no get phone na the same."

@Do_illym said:

"Tell her u will get her 17 if she bags 5.0 cgpa in 100l.

"U can now rest."

@its_opsyn said:

"Na your turn to do your own back be this, no give her the phone o 😂.

"Na so dem promise us bicycle that year 😂."

@jesu__tofunmii said:

"You no remember keh? Buy her the iphone jhor."

@NateSzn__ said:

"You remember like maddd.

"Go change that phone."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the 2026 UTME result of a girl who scored 97 in chemistry had gone viral online.

Lady posts her underage sister's UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had posted the 2026 UTME result of her sister, who is 15 years old.

Nancy, in a TikTok video posted on April 18, briefly showed the SMS containing her sister's result, which was 267 on aggregate. According to Nancy, it was her sister's first UTME attempt.

The sisters could be seen hugging each other happily after seeing the result. Social media users have reacted to the girl's UTME score.

Source: Legit.ng