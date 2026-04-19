A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote art subjects

The young man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Literature, Government, and Economics, which were the subjects he wrote

The total score he got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young man, Mmaduwuba Chukwuemeka Patrick, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted his results online.

He showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A man who wants to study theatre arts shows his UTME 2026 results and celebrates online. Photo: @king.love.vibes

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @king.love.vibes on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing his 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Literature, Government, and Economics.

The science student scored 39 in English, 48 in Literature, 43 in Government, and 53 in Economics, making a total score of 328.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A man who wants to study theatre arts celebrates as he posts 2026 UTME result. Photo: @king.love.vibes

Source: TikTok

The art student stated that he wanted to study theatre arts, and celebrated on seeing his result.

He wrote:

"JAMB results. Finally God did. I scored 183 in JAMB and while that's is big achievement,I have decided to enter university this year."

See the TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail art student's result

victor shikamaru said:

"i scored 170 and my babe score 150 so 170+150=320 so we fit read medicine."

AN†HONY CEO said:

"if I was in ART I will score more than 300, Art questions is more of definitions and not equations nor calculations."

Çhøćölâtè said:

"I regret any negativity of this video, am will be checking mine this midnight."

giftygold said:

"I got 198 just 2 point to enter 200 and am not happy."

PROSPER said:

"mine is Dear Osirike Prosper, Reg Number: 202661523017FA. Your 2026 UTME Result: ENG: 50, PHY: 40, BIO: 68, CHE: 42, Aggregate: 200."

A:( said:

"mine is 181 and I'll have to write jamb next year again."

Readone said:

"I just check mine yesterday 207 For Mass communication."

BISHOP said:

"A shocking testimony I scored 155 in Jamb and guess what, during my time, Jamb reduced their cut off mark to 150 and today I'm an engineer in the making. already in my 400l. GOD IS GOOD GOD IS THE GREATEST."

Danny winner said:

"I use 276 enter school 2019 am now graduate , abeg make una help me with job opportunities, I studied pure physics."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng