TOS Group CEO Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche was selected among 27 African leaders for the 2026 Tutu Fellowship after a highly competitive nomination process

Organisers said her inclusion reflected her leadership impact across governance, institutional development and public service on the continent

The African Leadership Institute highlighted the cohort as a reflection of Africa’s diverse leadership talent committed to driving transformative change

Chief Executive Officer of TOS Group, Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche, has been named among the 2026 cohort of the prestigious Tutu Fellowship Programme.

Her selection, announced in a statement, followed a competitive process that attracted hundreds of nominations from across Africa, with only 27 leaders chosen for the fellowship.

TOS Group CEO Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche joins 2026 Tutu Fellowship cohort

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The organisers said her inclusion reflects her leadership record and contributions to governance, institutional development and public service across the continent.

Recognition of leadership across sectors

Ogwuche, who also founded TOS Foundation Africa, operates across multiple sectors including media, philanthropy, real estate, hospitality and energy.

Under her leadership, TOS Group has expanded into a diverse enterprise network, incorporating platforms such as TOS TV Network, TOS Foundation Africa and other ventures focused on investment and social impact.

Her work, particularly in advancing women-focused political empowerment and development initiatives, was highlighted as part of the basis for her selection.

Programme highlights Africa’s leadership potential

The Tutu Fellowship Programme, convened by the African Leadership Institute, is regarded as a leading platform aimed at nurturing emerging African leaders and strengthening their capacity to drive change.

In announcing the new cohort, the institute underscored the calibre of participants selected.

“These Associates demonstrate the remarkable depth and diversity of Africa’s leadership talent, and the programme remains committed to strengthening their capacity as catalysts for positive, transformative impact across the continent,” the statement read.

Fellowship to strengthen impact and collaboration

As part of the programme, Ogwuche will join a network of leaders focused on promoting ethical leadership and sustainable development across Africa.

Her selection, according to the organisers, aligns with the fellowship’s objective of supporting individuals committed to values-driven leadership and long-term societal impact.

Source: Legit.ng