The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has issued an official statement following the killing of a fresh graduate

28-year-old Adedamola Ogunbode, popularly known as Horlar was allegedly killed by a prophet for ritual purposes

LASU management has called on security operatives to ensure justice and bring the perpetrators of this horrific crime to book

Ojo, Lagos state - The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has called for justice over the alleged killing of 28-year-old Adedamola Ogunbode, popularly known as Horlar by a prophet for ritual purposes.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogunbode was killed weeks to the 28th Convocation Ceremony of the institution set for April 3–10, 2025.

Adedamola Ogunbode was killed by a prophet few some to his convocation ceremony.

The deceased was declared missing on January 16, 2025 and his decomposed body found near church in the Ojo area of Lagos state with gun and axe were reportedly recovered from the suspect.

Investigations revealed N1.5 million was transferred from Adedamola’s account on the day he went missing, with portions traced to the pastor and his daughter.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi condemned the killing of the graduate of Political Science Education.

As reported by Vanguard, Thomas-Onashile called for timely justice while commiserating with Adedamola’s family.

“We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence. The brutality and criminality behind Adedamola’s death are unacceptable in any society. We call for swift and thorough action by the relevant security agencies to ensure that those responsible face justice and that the perpetrators of this horrific crime do not go unpunished."

He urged LASU students and the entirety university community to remain calm while the authorities carry out their investigations

Thomas-Onashile also encouraged everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

He added that:

“The safety and security of our students remain our top priority, and we are committed to collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that our university remains a safe environment for all."

Lawal Yetunde, a young teacher from Kwara State, was lured and killed by Abdulrahman Ballo, a local cleric, in what is believed to be a ritual killing.

Yetunde went missing after leaving a naming ceremony, with her last known contact traced to Ballo. Investigators later found her dismembered body in his apartment.

The crime has triggered widespread outrage, with Nigerians calling for justice. Police have arrested Ballo, and the case is now under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

