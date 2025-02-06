Armed bandits attacked and kidnapped several villagers in Tsiga community in Bakori local government area of Katsina State

The terrorists abducted fa ormer Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd) and several others

According to sources, two residents were wounded and one of the bandits mistakenly shot dead by his colleagues during the attack

Katsina state - Bandits have abducted a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), and many others in Katsina state.

Tsiga and others were kidnapped after bandits attacked Tsiga community in the Bakori local government area of Katsina State.

Former NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd) was kidnapped in Bakori local government area of Katsina State.

As reported by leadership, the bandits attacked the community around 12:30am on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

The armed assailants' attack caused panic and chaos among residents.

According to sources, authorities have been alerted, and security forces were working to secure the release of the hostages.

The identity of other kidnapped victims remained unknown as at the time of filling this report.

According to Channels Television, the terrorists invaded the residence of the former NYSC Director General with sophisticated weapon.

Sources said two residents were wounded and one of the bandits died after being mistakenly shot by his colleagues during the attack which lasted for a few minutes.

The Punch reported that the bandits killed one person and abducted at least nine others.

The hoodlums were said to have also ransacked several homes and carted away valuables during the attack.

Katsina is one of states in northern part of Nigeria that has been terrorised by bandits. Villages in the north-western state have been raided, residents killed, several others kidnapped and houses burnt and destroyed..

