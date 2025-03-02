Armed bandits stormed and kidnapped no fewer than 10 people from the White Hill Hotel on Shiroro Road in Niger state

The gunmen disguised as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials on an official operation at the hotel

A security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, narrated how the bandits disabled the hotel's CCTV camera

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Niger state - Suspected bandits disguised as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials to kidnap 10 people from White Hill Hotel in Niger state.

The bandits abducted the victims at about 4:58 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2025, in the Chanchaga local government area (LGA) of the north-central state.

The bandits reportedly disabled the hotel’s CCTV camera before kidnapping the guests.

As reported by Daily Trust, a security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, made this known.

Makama quoted intelligence sources that armed men invaded the hotel, claiming to be EFCC personnel on an official operation.

“It was gathered that the suspects disabled the hotel’s CCTV cameras before entering guests’ rooms one by one and forcibly taking away 10 individuals to an unknown destination.”

He added that the report said the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Intelligence Department (Acpol SID), disclosed that investigations were ongoing to identify the perpetrators and locate the abducted victims.

“The public has been urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity, as authorities intensify efforts to uncover the details surrounding the attack"

Legit.ng also reported that bandits attacked and kidnapped several villagers in the Tsiga community in the Bakori local government area of Katsina State.

The terrorists abducted the former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), and several others.

According to sources, two residents were wounded and one of the bandits was mistakenly shot dead by his colleagues during the attack.

In a similar story, bandits attacked and killed the acting chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Katsina state.

The terrorists killed Alhaji Amadu Surajo with three others in the late night into the wee hours of Sunday.

Surajo's two wives and his daughter, who is a university undergraduate were also kidnapped during the deadly attack.

Abducted Afenifere youth leader cries out to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the kidnappers of the National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, demanded N100m ransom.

The abducted Afenifere youth chieftain cried out to Nigerians to come to his assistance as he and his family raised the ransom.

In a trending video, Olajuni said every N100,000, N50,000, or N1,000,000 will go a long way in saving his life.

