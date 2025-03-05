Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Lekki, Lagos state - A building under construction at Oriwu Street in Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos state has fatally collapsed.

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday night, March 5, the incident trapped several people under the rubble.

The state police command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed in a statement that the incident happened at about 4 pm.

Hundeyin added that 14 persons had been rescued from the rubble and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have been mobilised to the scene of the collapse of a building under construction at Oriwu Street, Lekki Phase 1 which occurred at about 1600hrs today.

“A total of 14 persons have so far been rescued and taken to Lagos Island General Hospital for treatment.

“Meanwhile, operatives of the command remain on ground to provide security for the ongoing rescue operation.”

In a subsequent update, the police representative disclosed that two corpses had been recovered from the rubble.

Hundeyin said:

"Two bodies have been recovered."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng