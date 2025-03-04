The Northern Progressives Movement for Good Governance (NPMGG) has condemned Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct during a Senate plenary

The group criticized her for making baseless sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

They urged the Senate to conduct a transparent investigation and called on Nigerians to demand integrity and ethical standards in governance

The Northern Progressives Movement for Good Governance (NPMGG) has raised serious concerns over the recent conduct of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, during a plenary session in the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the organization criticized the senator’s behavior, describing it as a breach of legislative ethics and a disservice to the reputation of Northern women in leadership roles.

Kogi Central lawmaker Senator Natasha accused the Senate President of sexually harassing her.

Source: Facebook

The statement, signed by Lukeman Datijjo, Esq., National Publicity Secretary, was endorsed by several Northern organizations, including the Arewa Mandate Forum, North Central Youth Alliance, and Middlebelt Youth Leaders Movement.

It condemned Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions during the plenary session, stating that they “violated the principles of decorum and legislative ethics” and “undermined the integrity of leadership, particularly the dignity expected of women in governance.”

Group condemns Natasha's errant behaviour in senate

The NPMGG expressed pride in the increasing participation of Northern women in politics but stressed that such progress should not be overshadowed by individuals who fail to uphold the values of discipline and respect.

“We do not support or condone any woman in leadership who disregards these values in public service,” the statement read.

It further noted that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct “does not reflect the true strength and resilience of Northern women in leadership” and has instead “tarnished the legacy of distinguished Northern women senators” such as Zainab Abdulkadir Kure, Nenadi Usman, and Grace Bent.

Reno Omokri, who in the past scored a victory when Natasha alleged he sexually harassed her, has weighed in on the Natasha-Akpabio saga.

Source: Twitter

NPMGG absolves Akpabio of wrongdoing

The groups also criticized the senator for allegedly making baseless allegations of sexual harassment against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as a means to deflect from her own misconduct.

“This appears to be a deliberate attempt to distract the public from her unethical conduct and evade accountability,” the statement asserted.

The NPMGG highlighted a pattern of controversy surrounding Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, pointing out that she has repeatedly accused prominent figures, including former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Senator Dino Melaye, of sexual harassment.

“These persistent accusations raise serious questions about her credibility,” the statement noted, adding that her actions suggest a “deliberate and calculated strategy to manipulate public perception and evade scrutiny.”

The organization called on the Nigerian public to view her latest allegations with skepticism and urged her to submit herself to the Senate’s disciplinary process.

“Nigerians must demand accountability instead of allowing false allegations to mislead the public,” the statement emphasized.

Senate urged to carefully investigate allegations

The NPMGG further urged the National Assembly’s Ethics, Privileges, and Disciplinary Committee to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

“The Senate is a sacred institution that upholds the laws of the country. It is too important to be undermined by the reckless actions of one individual,” the statement concluded.

The group also called on lawmakers to prioritize integrity and moral rectitude in their service to the nation, warning that the current situation reflects a deficit in ethical standards.

“All patriotic Nigerians must work collectively to protect the integrity of the Senate and ensure that no lawmaker, regardless of gender or status, is allowed to subvert its sanctity without consequences,” the statement added.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

