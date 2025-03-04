Former senator Florence Ita-Giwa dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment claims against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Ita-Giwa argued that sexual harassment should not occur at the senatorial level, emphasizing that all senators are equals

The controversy began after Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making advances during his birthday event in December 2023

Former senator for Cross River South, Florence Ita-Giwa, has reacted to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stating that female senators should not face such situations once they reach the National Assembly.

Recall that the disagreement between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio made headlines last week after the senator noticed her seat was moved in the chamber, causing a brief stir during plenary.

Ex-lawmaker speaks on Akpoti-Uduaghan's harassment claims against Akpabio. Photo credit: X/@LNCtoday/@NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Akpoti-Uduaghan further claimed that her troubles began in December 2023 after she and her husband attended Akpabio’s birthday celebration.

According to her, Akpabio made advances towards her while showing her around his home, which led her husband to advise her not to be alone with him.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, March 4, Ita-Giwa described it as a form of “weakness” for any female lawmaker to raise such claims, arguing that senators are equals regardless of gender, Vanguard reported.

“By the time you contest elections and get to Senate, you have passed that stage of your life of being sexually harassed. You go there to serve, and you are all equal in that place,” Ita-Giwa said.

She added,

“And again, it shows weakness; you don’t allow it. It (sexual harassment) cannot happen in the Senate. I am not saying the lady is lying, but when you get to the Senate, you’re there as a person. You’re not there as a woman.”

Ex-Lawmaker criticizes Natasha over allegation against Akpabio

Ex-senator comments on Akpoti-Uduaghan's accusations targeting Akpabio. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti/@Senator_Akpabio

Source: Facebook

When asked if female lawmakers should keep quiet about any inappropriate behaviour, the former presidential adviser maintained that raising such allegations at the senatorial level portrays weakness, Punch reported.

“At that stage in politics, if you come out and say someone is sexually harassing you, it is a weakness,” she said.

Ita-Giwa further stressed that female senators should recognise their strength and equality, having successfully contested and won elections.

“It would not happen in the Senate, and it should not happen in the Senate. Again, I’m not here to defend anybody in politics,” she added.

Deputy Chief Whip reacts to Natasha’s sexual harassment claims

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Deputy Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, said Senate President Godswill Akpabio did not touch Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha as she alleged.

Senator Nwaebonyi said he was among the lawmakers who attended Akpabio’s birthday ceremony in December 2023.

The lawmaker further stated that the alleged harassment incident did not happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng