A public affairs analyst, Kelly Agaba, has told President Godswill Akpabio, what to do about Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegations

Agaba said Senator Akpabio should step against as the Senate President to allow for impartial investigation

He said the allegation should be thoroughly investigated as Senator Natasha was not the first to accuse Akpabio of sexual harassment

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said Senate President Godswill Akpabio should step down following the sexual harassment allegations levied against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Akpoti-Uduagha alleged that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her in exchange for supporting a motion on Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The Kogi Central lawmaker claimed that her challenges in the Senate began after she rejected Akpabio's alleged sexual advances, which resulted in her motions being repeatedly sidelined.

Agaba said Akpabio stepping aside will allow for a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The public affair analyst said it is disturbing that some lawmakers are attacking Senator Uduaghan's character.

According to Agaba, Akpabio's position as Senate President is being used to silence and intimidate others from saying the truth.

He insisted that the allegation should be paid massive attention since Senator Natasha was not the first to accuse Akpabio of sexual harassment.

“I'm deeply troubled by the controversy surrounding Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan and Senator Godswill Akpabio. The 10th assembly's focus on this drama instead of lawmaking and citizens' welfare is alarming.

“It's unacceptable that Senator Uduaghan's allegations are being dismissed, especially since she's not the first to accuse Akpabio of sexual harassment. I recall a Niger Delta Development Commission director making similar allegations against him.

“The fact that some assembly members are downplaying the allegations and attacking Senator Uduaghan's character is disturbing.

“It's clear that Akpabio's position as Senate President is being used to silence and intimidate others, I agree with Senator Bukola Saraki that Akpabio cannot preside over an investigation into the allegations against himself. It's a clear conflict of interest.

“For the sake of fairness, equity, and the integrity of the Senate, Akpabio must step down as presiding officer of the 10th assembly. This would allow for a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations. Anything less would be a disservice to the Nigerian people and undermine trust in the government.”

Akpabio: Deputy Chief Whip reacts to Natasha’s sexual harassment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, reacted to the sexual harassment allegation levied against Senator Akpabio.

Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi said Akpabio did not touch or sexually harass Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha.

The federal lawmaker said he was an eyewitness during Akpabio's birthday celebration where Senator Natasha claimed the harassment happened.

