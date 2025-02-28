Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that Godswill Akpabio made sexual advances towards her in exchange for supporting a motion on Ajaokuta Steel Company

The Kogi Central lawmaker claimed that her challenges in the Senate began after she rejected Akpabio's alleged sexual advances, which resulted in her motions being repeatedly sidelined

The allegations emerge just days after a heated Senate session in which Akpabio ordered security officials to remove Akpoti-Uduaghan from the chamber following a change of seat

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has alleged that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, made sexual advances at her in a bid to move a motion.

Senator Natasha accuses Akpabio of sexual harassment

Natasha alleged that Akpabio made sexual advances at her. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate, Natasha H Akpoti (Uduaghan)

Source: Facebook

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator made the allegation while speaking on her challenges at the National Assembly on Arise TV on Friday morning, February 28.

Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Usuaghan alleged that Akpabio s5xually harassed her, adding that it was the beginning of her challenges in the Senate.

Her allegation comes in the wake of a heated session in the Senate, where Akpabio ordered sergeants-at-arms to remove her from the chamber.

Senator Natasha shares her struggle in the Red Chamber. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti (Uduaghan)

Source: Facebook

However, on Friday, speaking further on the sexual harassments and her challenges at the Red Chamber, Senator Natasha said;

"I attempted to raise a motion regarding corrupt practices at the Ajaokuta Steel Company. I listed this motion five times, and it was only on the sixth occasion that it appeared on the order paper. When I approached the Senate President to enquire why my motion had been repeatedly stepped down, he told me that as the Chief Presiding Officer of the Senate, he could offer me a great deal of opportunity if I took care of him and made him happy."

Watch Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's interview below;

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a lawsuit against Akpabio over alleged defamatory comments.

The dispute arose after Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Senate seat was reassigned following opposition members’ defection to the majority party, leading to a confrontation between her and Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is seeking over N100 billion in damages and an injunction restraining the defendants from making further defamatory statements against her.

Read more about Natasha vs Akpabio:

Senate probes Senator Natasha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate has reacted to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s outburst against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate has called on its Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions to investigate the matter.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan got into a serious argument with Akpabio over the reallocation of her seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng