The Nigerian Army on Friday, February 28, 2025, renames the Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos state

Ikeja Military Cantonment was renamed T. A. Lagbaja Cantonment in honour of the late Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja

Legit.ng recalls that Lagbaja, the 23rd Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) passed on November 5, 2024

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Nigerian Army has renamed the Ikeja Military Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos after the late Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the death of Lagbaja.

Ikeja military cantonment is now known as T. A. Lagbaja Cantonment. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

According to the presidency, the army boss died in Lagos in the late night of Tuesday night, November 5, 2024 at the age of 56, as a result of an undisclosed illness in Lagos.

President Tinubu then extended his condolence to the family of Lagbaja while extolling the contribution of the late general to the military.

Three months after his death and burial, the Ikeja cantonment was renamed ‘T. A. Lagbaja Cantonment’ on Friday, February 298, 2025.

As reported by The Nation, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa and other service chiefs were present at the renaming ceremony.

Tinubu confers post-humous CFR honour on Lagbaja

Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu conferred a post-homous award on late Lagbaja, the chief army staff (COAS) who died earlier in November 2024.

The president extolled the virtues of the late army leader, eulogising his contributions to national security.

Tinubu honoured the late Lagbaja with the award of the commander of the federal republic (CFR).

Lagbaja: Tears as late Chief of Army Staff is buried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tears flow freely as the late Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja, was buried in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The late army chief was buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, and the video of the development has surfaced online.

President Tinubu, his vice and other top government officials paid their last respects to Lagbaja.

