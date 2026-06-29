Sunday Igboho confirmed that members of his Iru Ekun security outfit injured during an ambush in Old Oyo National Park had recovered fully

The operatives were attacked during a forest operation targeting suspected kidnappers and armed groups believed to be hiding in the reserve

Despite the incident, Igboho stated that the security operations would continue, insisting that efforts to clear criminal elements would not stop

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has confirmed that members of his private security outfit, Iru Ekun, who were injured during an ambush in Old Oyo National Park have fully recovered.

He also reassured supporters that he is safe following days of speculation about his condition.

Sunday Igboho addressed supporters in a video message after the Old Oyo forest ambush. Photo: SundayIgboho

Source: Getty Images

Igboho addressed the situation in a video message released online after rumours spread about the attack and the state of the operatives, PM News reports

What happened at Oyo forest ambush?

“I greet you, my fathers and mothers. It’s your son, Sunday Igboho. My brothers and sisters all over the world, today is the 28th of June, 2026.

Rumours have been circulating, but I want to use this opportunity to assure all my loved ones across the world that I am safe.

The statement came amid concerns over an ambush reportedly carried out against members of the Iru Ekun security team inside the Old Oyo National Park during an operation targeting suspected criminal hideouts.

The operatives were said to have entered the forest in search of armed groups and kidnappers believed to be operating within the reserve. Sources said surveillance drones were used to map suspected positions before the team moved deeper into the area.

Will security operations continue in Oyo forest?

The mission reportedly turned violent when armed men opened fire on the security operatives, triggering a clash that left several members injured. The wounded personnel were later taken for medical care, while the group temporarily withdrew from the area.

Igboho later confirmed that all injured operatives had recovered and said the incident would not halt their activities.

“Those who sustained injuries have now recovered. We will not relent until those disturbing the peace of our land are driven out,” he said.

He maintained that the group would continue its operations in the region despite the attack, insisting that efforts to clear criminal elements from forest areas would remain ongoing.

Sunday Igboho threatens to expose politicians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has claimed that certain politicians are linked to the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State and warned that he may publicly identify them if the attacks continue.

Igboho made the remarks while receiving newly elected leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by Akinteye Babatunde, at his residence in Ibadan, Punch reports.

Sunday Igboho claimed he knew politicians allegedly supporting the kidnappers. Photo: FB/SundayIgboho

Source: Facebook

He alleged that some political figures were providing support to criminal groups operating in parts of the country.

Who is behind Oyo kidnappings?

According to the activist, he possesses information about individuals allegedly backing the perpetrators and would reveal their identities if they fail to halt their activities.

“I know the politicians behind them, and if they do not stop perpetrating their evil acts, I will mention them all. I know them. The politicians behind them are the ones giving them ammunition and money,” he said.

Igboho also linked the country's security challenges to what he described as efforts by certain actors to create instability around President Bola Tinubu's administration.

“The same thing they did to Jonathan is what they are doing to Tinubu. They want to make the country ungovernable for him. They even have fake news propaganda to scare the masses and divert supporters away from the President,” he said.

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo, kill five

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night, January 6, after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

Source: Legit.ng