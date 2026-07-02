Nigeria said it would seek compensation from South Africa for businesses, vehicles and other property abandoned by citizens who fled amid recent anti migrant protests

Nigerian officials began documenting assets left behind by affected citizens and said all claims would be verified before any formal request was made to South Africa

Hundreds of Nigerians remained on the evacuation list after more than 600 had already returned home, while one affected trader said he had lost his business and possessions out of fear

Nigeria says it will pursue compensation from South Africa for citizens who left behind businesses and other valuables while fleeing the country amid recent protests directed at undocumented migrants.

The federal government said discussions on the issue would take place through diplomatic channels after officials began documenting properties abandoned by Nigerians preparing to return home.

An aircraft transported another batch of 271 evacuated Nigerians from South Africa to Lagos. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities also said every claim would be verified before any formal request for compensation is presented to the South African government, BBC reported.

Why is Nigeria seeking compensation?

Foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa told the BBC that both countries remained in contact and that the matter would be addressed through official engagement.

"We have not severed ties with South Africa, we are still engaging them at the highest level, we will sort those details using our usual diplomatic channels," he said.

Nigeria's Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Alexander Ajayi, said officials had instructed affected citizens to provide detailed records of businesses, vehicles and other movable and immovable assets they were forced to leave behind before departing the country.

The move follows weeks of protests in parts of South Africa, where anti migrant groups called for undocumented foreign nationals to leave. Thousands of people reportedly joined demonstrations held on Tuesday.

Although most of the marches were peaceful, isolated attacks against foreign nationals were also reported.

Nigerian officials have advised citizens to remain law-abiding and security-conscious in South Africa. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

What are affected Nigerians saying?

One of those awaiting evacuation, 32-year-old trader Oghodero Erejor Wilson, said fear forced him to abandon the life he had built over almost a decade in South Africa.

"I left everything in my house including clothes."

Wilson said he had operated a clothing business in Centurion, Gauteng Province, but shut down the shop before relocating close to the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria while awaiting repatriation.

He estimated that goods left in his business premises were worth more than 16,000 rand. He also disclosed that his residency documents expired in 2021 and had not been renewed.

More than 600 Nigerians have already been repatriated in recent weeks, while hundreds of others remain on the evacuation list. South African authorities have maintained that those returning were residing in the country illegally, a position disputed by the Nigerian government.

What happens after property verification?

Ebienfa said Nigerian officials would carefully examine every reported loss before making any formal compensation request.

Wilson, however, expressed doubt that affected citizens would eventually receive financial restitution.

"If South Africa government can compensate it, it will be nice, but I know they won't," he said.

The South African government had not publicly responded to Nigeria's planned compensation request at the time of reporting.

Xenophobia: Fresh batch of evacuated Nigerians lands in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that another group of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa has arrived in Lagos as the federal government continues efforts to bring citizens home following rising tensions linked to anti migrant protests.

An Air Peace flight carrying about 271 evacuees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3.

Source: Legit.ng