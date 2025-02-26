JUST IN: Heavy Security as APC Governors, Ministers, Others Storm Abuja, Details Emerge
- There is a heavy security presence in and around the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja
- The ruling APC is having its long-awaited meeting of the National Executive Committee on Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other top party chieftains are expected to be in attendance
FCT, Abuja - Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and party chieftains have stormed the party’s secretariat for the long-awaited meeting of the National Executive Committee.
There was heavy security presence in and around the venue including agents of the Department of State Security (DSS).
As reported by The Punch, DSS operatives manned the entry and exit points of the venue to provide security.
Members of the National Working Committee, APC State Chairmen, former governor of Zamfara state, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu were some of the early arrivals at the meeting.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Goodwill Akpabio and Speaker, House of Representatives, and Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas are expected to be in attendance.
It was gathered that there was heavy vehicular movement as early as 8:30 am on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
