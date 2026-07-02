The US Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos have announced a one-day closure for Independence Day observance

The US Mission suspended routine embassy and consular services, affecting visa appointments and passport collections on Friday

The mission has explained why the holiday is observed on Friday, despite US Independence Day falling on Saturday

The US Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, as the United States observes its Independence Day holiday.

The announcement was made on Thursday, July 2, by the US Mission Nigeria through its official X account, @USinNigeria.

US Mission announces July 3 closure of embassy and consulate. Photo: US Mission

Source: Original

According to the mission,

"The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of U.S. Independence Day."

Regular services suspended

The closure means routine services at both offices will not be available throughout Friday.

Applicants with regular visa appointments, passport collection, or other scheduled consular services will have to wait until the missions resume normal operations.

The United States' Independence Day falls on Saturday, July 4. As a result, the holiday will be officially observed on Friday, July 3, by the embassy

About United States Independence

Independence Day, widely known as the Fourth of July, is the national holiday of the United States. It is observed every year on July 4 to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress in 1776.

The Declaration marked the decision of the country's 13 original colonies to separate from Great Britain and become an independent nation. The day is celebrated across the United States with parades, fireworks displays, concerts, picnics, and community events.

Many Americans also mark the occasion by displaying the national flag and wearing the country's traditional colours of red, white, and blue as a symbol of patriotism.

US Embassy warns Nigerians over visa violations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Mission in Nigeria reminded travellers to comply with visa conditions and United States immigration laws.

The mission urged Nigerians to leave before their authorised stay expires, keep travel documents updated, and follow all visa requirements.

No regular services as U.S. Embassy observes Independence Day holiday. Photo: US Mission

Source: Original

It warned that violating visa conditions could affect future opportunities to study, work, or travel to the United States.

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Applicants affected by the policy must settle their outstanding child support debt before becoming eligible for passport services. Authorities said the verification process may take up to three weeks after payment is confirmed.

The US also said citizens abroad whose passports are revoked may qualify for a limited-validity passport to return home directly. A full-validity passport will only be restored after eligibility is officially reinstated.

US Embassy closes Israel offices over security

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Embassy in Jerusalem temporarily closed its consular sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv after issuing a security alert over the worsening situation in Israel.

The embassy directed all US government employees and their families to shelter in place until further notice. It said they should be ready to move to protected shelters if red alert sirens sound.

Source: Legit.ng