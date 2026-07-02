Toyin Abraham has finally opened up about her husband, Kola Ajeyemi's, reaction to her romantic scenes

The Nollywood actress mentioned the only boundary as she opened up about her relationship with her male colleagues' wives

Toyin Abraham's comments have sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising her husband

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has put her marriage with actor Kola Ajeyemi in the spotlight after she opened up about his true feelings towards her romantic scenes, with a focus on on-screen kisses.

In a recent interview with media personality Morayo Brown, Toyin revealed that her husband had no objections to her kissing male co-stars for movie roles, emphasising mutual comfort within industry circles.

Toyin Abraham reveals her husband has no issues with her on-screen kisses. Credit: toyinabraham1

Source: Instagram

Toyin clarified that while she is open to professional acting demands, she firmly rejects going overboard in what she referred to as "iranu," interpreted as any inappropriate or excessive behavior beyond scripted scenes.

According to Toyin, many wives of her male colleagues were comfortable around her.

In her words,

“My husband doesn’t have a problem with me kissing other actors; the wives of my colleagues are all comfortable with me. I can do every other thing, but “iranu” is not one of it."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham's dramatic display at her niece's wedding drew reactions from many, including her husband, actor Kola Ajeyemi, who was seated among other guests.

Mixed reactions as Toyin Abraham finally shares her husband's reaction to her romantic scenes. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

His facial expression, which was a mixture of amusement and mild surprise, also left many on social media talking.

The video of Toyin Abraham speaking about her husband Kola Ajeyemi's reaction to on-screen kisses is below:

Toyin Abraham's comments sparks reactions

The video has sparked discussions online, with users divided over the realities of marrying actresses involved in romantic scenes, while others criticised the actress' husband.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Coded_Surveyor commented:

"Exactly what a simp will allow in a marriage. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Christianity You'll never see Muslims doing this rubbish in their movies."

DivaUnshakeable reacted:

"Nobody should cry later ooo.. But hope they re not in open marriage."

FhisayoGraphics commented:

"So you mean your husband is comfortable seeing you kiss other actors."

Amarachi356451 said:

"They shouldn't come out and start shouting justice for this an that later, emotional damage this and that tomorrow oh."

damiusofficia reacted:

"I like how the interview was meant to clear the air, but it ended up giving social media enough content for another week. Nigerians will analyze this statement like it's a constitutional amendment."

Onyimuna2023 commented:

"Okay. I hear it until the kiss will turn to reality One day I'm the case of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin."

Toyin Abraham recounts losing pregnancy

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham said she lost a pregnancy. The actress was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

According to her, she has had some struggles with having another baby. She noted that people were saying that she had added weight, not knowing what she was going through.

Source: Legit.ng