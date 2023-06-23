Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has assumed office as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Friday, June 23

Lagbaja was appointed was appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, June 19

The immediate-past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, handed over to Lagbaja at the Army Headquarters in Abuja

Yahaya handed over the baton to Lagbaja on Friday, June 23, during a ceremony held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, Leadership Newspaper reported.

Maj Gen Lagbaja assumes office as Chief of Army Staff. Photo Credit: Petra Abayomi Akinti Onyegbule/Godwin Ibe

President Bola Tinubu had on Monday, June 19, appointed Lagbaja and others as replacements after sacking the previous service chiefs.

The new Chief of Army Staff promised to improve on the legacies of his predecessors of a proficient and professional Nigeria Army,

Lagbaja said hard work will be rewarded under his watch.

I’m leaving Nigerian Army Better than I met it

Yahaya had earlier stated that he was leaving the Nigerian Army better with remarkable successes in the fight against insecurity under his command.

The immediate-past Chief of Army Staff, added, “Our adversaries are in disarray across all theatres of operations.”

He urged officers and men of the Nigerian Army to support the new COAS to achieve a nation free of internal threats.

